BJP to go global! Biplab Deb claims 'Amit Shah shared plans to form governments in Nepal and Sri Lanka'

Image Source : PTI (FILE) BJP leader Amit Shah (R) and Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb (L).

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has triggered a fresh controvery with his remark that the saffron party has plans not only to expand across the length and breadth of the country but in neighbouring countries also, a report in Times of India said.

Speaking at a party event in Agartala on Sunday, Deb raised eyebrows when he disclosed former BJP president Amit Shah’s alleged plan to expand party in Nepal and Sri Lanka and establish party's governments in the two countries.

The TOI report said that Deb recalled a meeting with Amit Shah ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections in Tripura. Shah was then the BJP's national president. It was at this meeting, he said, Shah had discussed the alleged plan to spread BJP's presence in Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Hailing the leadership of Amit Shah as the party president, Deb said, “Amit Shah, who was then BJP national president, had told us that the party was planning to expand its footprint and establish its rule in Nepal and Sri Lanka during a close interaction with several members at the state guesthouse here.”

Amit Shah served as the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party from 2014 to 2020.

