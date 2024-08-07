Biochemist Govindarajan Padmanabhan to receive India's first 'Vigyan Ratna Puraskar'

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Noted biochemist Govindarajan Padmanabhan.

In a landmark announcement on Wednesday, the central government revealed the names of the recipients for the first-ever 'Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar', a prestigious award recognising excellence in science and technology. Leading the list of honorees is celebrated biochemist Govindarajan Padmanabhan, who has been selected for the first 'Vigyan Ratna Puraskar', the highest individual accolade in this new category. Padmanabhan’s illustrious career in biochemistry has been marked by groundbreaking research and numerous contributions that have advanced the field significantly.

In addition to individual achievements, the awards also recognize collaborative efforts that have propelled India's scientific missions. The scientists and engineers behind the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission have been selected for the 'Vigyan Team Award'. The awards aim to honour individuals and teams who have made significant contributions to India's scientific and technological advancement.

More details to be added.