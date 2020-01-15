Wednesday, January 15, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Bihu, Makar Sankranti, Pongal celebrated across India | See photos

Bihu, Makar Sankranti, Pongal celebrated across India | See photos

In Pictures: India celebrating its traditional harvest festival of Bihu, Pongal, Makar Sakranti across different states of the country.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 15, 2020 13:25 IST
Bihu, Makar Sankranti, Pongal celebrated across India
Image Source : PTI

Hyderabad: Decorative kites at an international kite festival on the occasion of Makar Sankranti festival, in Hyderabad

India is celebrating its traditional harvest festival of Bihu, Pongal, Makar Sakranti across different states of the country.  Magh Bihu, also known as Bhogali Bihu, is a festival marked by feasts and bonfires. The people in Assam make makeshift huts known as meji or the Bhelaghar before burning the structures the next day. The assamese people also make sunga pitha (rice cake made inside the bamboo stick, til pitha (black sesame sweet), narikol pitha (coconut sweet). Pongal, is a four-day festival which is divided into Bhogi Pandigal, Thai Pongal, Maattu Pongal and Kaanum Pongal. However, Makar Sakranti is one of the biggest festival of India. The festival is dedicated to the god of Surya. The festival sees devotes take holy dip in rivers, which is believed to absolve them from past sins. 

See how India celebrates Bihu, Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Pongal:

India Tv - Magh Bihu 2020

Image Source : PTI

Tezpur: Villagers take part in a community fishing event ahead of Bhogali Bihu celebrations in Tezpur, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

India Tv - Magh Bihu 2020

Image Source : PTI

An Assamese woman prepares traditonal food, 'pitha' on the occasion of Bhogali Bihu or Magh Bihu, in Guwahati

India Tv - Pongal 2020

Image Source : PTI

Mumbai: Residents from Dharavi area celebrate the Tamil harvest festival of Pongal, in Mumbai

India Tv - Pongal 2020

Image Source : PTI

Residents from Dharavi area celebrate the Tamil harvest festival of Pongal, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.

India Tv - Pongal 2020

Image Source : PTI

Mumbai: Residents from Dharavi area celebrate the Tamil harvest festival of Pongal

India Tv - Makar Sakranti 2020

Image Source : PTI

Prayagraj: Hindu devotees perform rituals after taking a holy dip in Sangam, the confluence of River Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti festival during Magh Mela 2020 in Prayagraj (Allahabad)

India Tv - Pongal 2020

Image Source : PTI

Students celebrate Pongal at the college premises in Chennai. 

India Tv - Makar sakranti

Image Source : PTI

Sadhus & devotees on their way to Ajoy River to bathe on the occasion of Makar Sankranti festival, in Birbhum district of West Bengal.

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News