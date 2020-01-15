Bihu, Makar Sankranti, Pongal celebrated across India | See photos

India is celebrating its traditional harvest festival of Bihu, Pongal, Makar Sakranti across different states of the country. Magh Bihu,also known as Bhogali Bihu, is a festival marked by feasts and bonfires. The people in Assam make makeshift huts known as meji or the Bhelaghar before burning the structures the next day. The assamese people also make sunga pitha (rice cake made inside the bamboo stick, til pitha (black sesame sweet), narikol pitha (coconut sweet). Pongal, is a four-day festival which is divided into Bhogi Pandigal, Thai Pongal, Maattu Pongal and Kaanum Pongal. However, Makar Sakranti is one of the biggest festival of India. The festival is dedicated to the god of Surya. The festival sees devotes take holy dip in rivers, which is believed to absolve them from past sins.
See how India celebrates Bihu, Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Pongal: