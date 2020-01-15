Bihu, Makar Sankranti, Pongal celebrated across India | See photos

Image Source : PTI Hyderabad: Decorative kites at an international kite festival on the occasion of Makar Sankranti festival, in Hyderabad

India is celebrating its traditional harvest festival of Bihu, Pongal, Makar Sakranti across different states of the country. Magh Bihu, also known as Bhogali Bihu, is a festival marked by feasts and bonfires. The people in Assam make makeshift huts known as meji or the Bhelaghar before burning the structures the next day. The assamese people also make sunga pitha (rice cake made inside the bamboo stick, til pitha (black sesame sweet), narikol pitha (coconut sweet). Pongal, is a four-day festival which is divided into Bhogi Pandigal, Thai Pongal, Maattu Pongal and Kaanum Pongal. However, Makar Sakranti is one of the biggest festival of India. The festival is dedicated to the god of Surya. The festival sees devotes take holy dip in rivers, which is believed to absolve them from past sins.

See how India celebrates Bihu, Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Pongal:

Image Source : PTI Tezpur: Villagers take part in a community fishing event ahead of Bhogali Bihu celebrations in Tezpur, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Image Source : PTI An Assamese woman prepares traditonal food, 'pitha' on the occasion of Bhogali Bihu or Magh Bihu, in Guwahati

Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Residents from Dharavi area celebrate the Tamil harvest festival of Pongal, in Mumbai

Image Source : PTI Residents from Dharavi area celebrate the Tamil harvest festival of Pongal, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.

Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Residents from Dharavi area celebrate the Tamil harvest festival of Pongal

Image Source : PTI Prayagraj: Hindu devotees perform rituals after taking a holy dip in Sangam, the confluence of River Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti festival during Magh Mela 2020 in Prayagraj (Allahabad)

Image Source : PTI Students celebrate Pongal at the college premises in Chennai.