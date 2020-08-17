Lockdown extended in Bihar till September 6

Image Source : FILE PHOTO | PTI FILE

Lockdown has been extended in Bihar till September 6 amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to a notification released by the state home ministry, strict measures will be maintained in buffer and containment zones.

On Saturday, Bihar became the eighth state in the country to have reported more than one lakh COVID-19 cases, marking a 10-fold rise in its tally within a period of a month and a half.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal are the other seven states that had reported more than one lakh coronavirus cases.

On July 1, Bihar had breached the 1,000-mark and the number of positive cases has risen at an explosive rate since then. The health department, however, insisted that the spike has been, to a large extent, on account of a huge improvement in the testing rate during the period.

