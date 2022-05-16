Tale of Bihar govt school: One classroom with 3 teachers, teaching Hindi, Urdu on a blackboard

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Students in a Bihar school were being taught Hindi and Urdu on either side of the same blackboard in the same class.

As shocking as it can get: From what we can see in a video, it's absolutely sorry state of affairs at a government school in Bihar. The video, which has gone viral, showed both Hindi and Urdu being taught to a bunch of students on either side of a same blackboard in the school.

Worse, an old teacher could be seen pacifying a bunch of students, who don't seem to understand what to follow as two teachers continue with their classes simultaneously. But the question that arises from all of this is, why were the students even being taught together in the same class?

According to Kumari Priyanka, a teacher at Adarsh Middle School, the Urdu Primary School was shifted to their institute by the school education department. "Our school does not have enough classrooms, which is why we teach students in a single room," the teacher from Adarsh ​​Middle School.

When questioned about the state of affairs in the school, Kameshwar Gupta, district education officer, said: "If the enrollment of students in the Adarsh Middle School is less, then one room will be given to Urdu Primary School. It is not good if children of different classes are being taught on the same blackboard in the same room."

