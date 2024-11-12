BIG revelation: Pak, China piling sensitive data on J-K's infra projects, aiding terrorists in infiltration

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO A drone image of the world's highest single-arch railway bridge over the Chenab river in Reasi district of Kashmir.

India TV EXCLUSIVE: In a major development, it has been uncovered that Pakistan's intelligence agency, along with China, is collecting sensitive information on strategic and important infrastructure projects in Jammu and Kashmir, especially essential installations, bridges, and critical tunnels, potentially to aid terrorist infiltration activities.

Furthermore, approximately 20 terrorists have undergone specialised training in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) areas, such as Hazira and Kali Ghati. Under the supervision of Pakistani Army SSG commandos and ISI operatives, they received training in weapons handling, map reading, GPS technology, data analysis, first aid and jungle warfare. Following this training, they have been sent to locations like Kotli Bagh, Muzaffarabad, and Bhimber in PoK.

Pakistan is 'desperately' trying to infiltrate terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir, taking advantage of the narrow weather window before harsher winter conditions set in. As per the input received, four to five Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, led by launching commander Mushtaq Ahmed, have been sent to Dodiya in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Additional terrorist operatives have been deployed in the Chakoti area with Abu Hamza, Abu Mosaib, and Kari Saifullah.

With winter approaching and snow already beginning to fall, Pakistan, along with its intelligence agency ISI and the Pakistan Army, has shifted its main focus to infiltration in the Jammu region. They see the current period as a crucial time for infiltration before the harsh weather sets, which will make cross-border movement more challenging.

Lashkar Terrorist Abu Hamza, who is Lashkar commander and launching commander, along with SSG of the Pakistani Army and other operatives are continuously doing recce along the Line of Control (LoC) from the Dheri area to Lanjot in PoK.

Another handler, known by the code name Abu Mohammed, who is also a launching commander of nine terrorists, was also seen near the Nali area of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Pakistani forces are said to be actively supporting these infiltration efforts and planning cross-border operations, known as BAT (Border Action Team) actions, to assist terrorists.

Pakistan is using drones for reconnaissance along the LoC, with the involvement of both its army and terrorists, to facilitate infiltration into India’s Jammu region. Heavy deployments of terrorists, alongside Pakistani Army units, have been observed in areas like Ullu I post to Nikial, Kotli, Muzaffarabad, and Rawalakot so that whenever they have a chance, they can infiltrate.

