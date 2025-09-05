'Bidis, Bihar start with B': Congress faces heat over GST remarks, JDU retorts with 'Buddhi' jibe Responding strongly to the Congress, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary called it an insult to the entire state. “First, the insult to the revered mother of our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, and now the insult to the entire Bihar," he said.

New Delhi:

The Kerala unit of Congress on Friday sparked a huge row with a social media post on the Centre's Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms. In a now-deleted post on X, the Congress stated that "Bidis and Bihar start with B" and "cannot be considered a sin anymore", referring to the GST cut on the tobacco product. The Congress said this in an attempt to mock the BJP over recent GST reforms.

JDU accuses Congress of insulting people of Bihar

The post from the Congress triggered sharp reactions from the BJP and its ally, the JD(U), who accused the Congress of insulting the people of Bihar, a state headed for polls before November.

The post from the Congress was accompanied by a chart outlining the new GST rates, showing that the tax on cigars and cigarettes was raised from 28 to 40 per cent, on tobacco from 28 to 40 per cent, while the levy on bidis was cut from 28 to 18 per cent, effectively removing it from the ‘sin goods’ category that attracts the highest GST rates.

Responding strongly to the Congress, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary called it an insult to the entire state. “First, the insult to the revered mother of our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, and now the insult to the entire Bihar. This is the true character of the Congress, which is repeatedly being exposed before the country,” Choudhary wrote.

Poonawalla accuses Congress of crossing limits

Later, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Congress of crossing limits and questioned whether RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav endorsed his ally’s remarks.

"Congress crosses the line again. After abusing PM Narendra Modi ji mother now compares Bihar with Bidi! Does Tejaswi Yadav endorse this?" Poonawalla asked.

Apart from this, the remark of the Congress also drew sharp criticism from JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha, who called it “an extremely shameful act by the Congress”.

B also means Buddhi, which you lack: JDU

"B doesn’t just mean beedi, it also means Buddhi, which you lack! B also means budget, which irritates you whenever Bihar receives special assistance,” Jha responded.

However, the Congress is yet to issue an official response, while the tweet has given the BJP and its allies fresh chance in their campaign ahead of the crucial assembly elections, framing it as an issue of regional pride and respect.

