Containing spread of coronavirus in densely populated areas a challenge: Bhopal DM

Image Source : INDIA TV Bhopal DM says containing spread of coronavirus in densely populated area is a challenge.

Containing the spread of coronavirus in densely populated areas is a challenge, said Bhopal DM Tarun Pithode while speaking to India TV during its special coverage #ZilaSammelan.

Further speaking on how the city administration is dealing with the COVID-19 situation, Bhopal DM said that containing the spread of hotspots in the densely populated area is a task. He added that since houses are so near to each other, even if one person sneeze in his/her home, the risk of others getting infected is huge.

Bhopal DM also said that migrant labourers are being sent on institutional quarantine and people are also cooperating. However, DM said that initially some tried to harm the image of quarantine centres and demanded that coolers, ACs be installed there but we made them understand that it was in their heath interest that such facilities were not provided. But all neccessary requirements including food, others are being provided.

Bhopal has one of the highest recovery rate of 63 per cent whereas the district is conducting 15,000 per million tests.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage