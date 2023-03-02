Bhiwani deaths: Internet services suspended in three Rajasthan tehsils

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE). Charred remains of vehicle where bodies of 2 Muslim men were found at Loharu in Bhiwani district of Haryana.

Bhiwani deaths : The Rajasthan government has suspended internet services for 48 hours in Bharatpur's Phari, Kaman and Sikri Tehsils over fears of rumous being spread in the wake of the recovery of the charred bodies of two men from Ghatmika Village in Haryana's Bhiwani on February 16 (Thursday). Sanwarmal Verma, the divisional commissioner of Bharatpur, said the decision was taken to stop the spread of rumours and misinformation.

"We have suspended mobile internet services for 48 hours to maintain law and order," Sanwarmal Verma told media. Meanwhile, in a major revelation in the recovery of charred bodies in Bhiwani, Rajasthan Police on Sunday said the DNA samples of charred skeletons found inside a Bolero, matched those of Nasir and Junaid's family members.

"Results of DNA test have come and it is confirmed that the charred bones, recovered from a vehicle in Loharu village, were of Nasir and Junaid, who were abducted from here," Gaurav Srivastava, IG Range, Bharatpur told media on February 26.

He further said the blood samples, recovered from the Scorpio, which was found in Haryana's Jind district, also matched those of the deceased persons. "This confirms that Nasir and Junaid were beaten up and abducted prior to their death in that vehicle," he said.

"Acting on leads provided by Rinku Saini (an accused arrested in connection with the recovery of the charred bodies), we located the Scorpio bearing Haryana's number plate, from Jind and recovered blood samples from the rear side, which were later sent for testing. The DNA reports from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) are out and they, too, matched with the samples of Nasir and Junaid's family members," he added.

"Based on scientific evidence, it could now be ascertained that they (Nasir and Junaid) were not only abducted from here but also murdered and burnt. Key evidence was destroyed as well," the officer said further.

On February 16 morning, Haryana Police recovered two charred skeletons inside a burnt SUV car in Bhiwani's Loharu. The Rajasthan Police booked an alleged right-winger and cow vigilante Monu Manesar, who is currently on run, for his alleged involvement in the matter.

The registration of the case against Manesar triggered protest by the rightwing outfit of which he is a member. The FIR also named some other ight-wingers for allegedly kidnapping and thrashing Nasir and Junaid on suspicion of cattle smuggling.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: Bhiwani murder case: Forensic report confirms charred bodies were of Junaid and Nasir I DETAILS

ALSO READ: Bhiwani death case: Mahapanchayat in support of Monu Manesar, 'cops' chased away from village

Latest India News