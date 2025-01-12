'Bharat Rannbhoomi Darshan' website to be launched on Army Day | All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The 'Bharat Rannbhoomi Darshan' website will be launched on January 15. (Representative image)

A new website, ‘Bharat Rannbhoomi Darshan’, to showcase the Indian Army’s efforts to promote border areas and historic battlefields as tourist destinations and offer citizens a chance to witness these sites of bravery and valour will be launched on January 15.

The Army in a post on X on Sunday also shared a video ahead of the launch of the 'Bharat Rannbhoomi Darshan' website on the upcoming Army Day. "Bharat Rannbhoomi Darshan: Witness Valour Up Close The Indian Army is transforming border areas and historic battlefields into tourist destinations, offering citizens a chance to witness valour up close. Explore the hallowed grounds where gallant soldiers fought and serve the motherland, even today," it said.

The website will facilitate citizens to delve into the rich history of the nation and have a "closer look at Army frontiers", the post said. "A blend of patriotism, history, and scenic beauty awaits," the Army wrote.

Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15. The Army Day Parade thsi year will take place at Bombay Engineering Group (BEG) and Centre in Maharashtra's Pune which comes under the Army's Southern Command.

Nepal Army band to take part in Army Day Parade

A 33-member Nepal Army band is all set to take part in the upcoming Army Day Parade, marking a significant gesture of friendship and cultural exchange between the two armies, sources in the defence establishment said. The contingent, which includes three woman musicians, has reached Pune, another source said.

The participation of the band in the prestigious parade comes nearly a month after Nepal Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel visited India. During the visit, President Droupadi Murmu conferred the honorary rank of 'General of Indian Army' on Sigdel at a ceremony in New Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)