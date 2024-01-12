Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, after Manipur's partial nod, to begin from private ground in Thoubal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi will lead Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: The Congress on Friday announced that the Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' would commence from a private ground in Manipur's Thoubal district on January 14, rather than the state capital Imphal. Manipur's Congress chief Keisham Meghachandra stated that although permission was initially sought to start the yatra from the Hapta Kangjeibung ground in Imphal, the state government granted approval with certain conditions, leading to a last-minute change in the venue.

Manipur Congress chief's statement

"We had proposed to the state government on January 2 that Hapta Kangjeibung public ground in Imphal be allowed for flagging off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. We had also announced that the Yatra will start from Imphal, and culminate in Mumbai," he said. "We met Chief Minister N Biren Singh in this regard on January 10 but were told that the permission will not be given. Later that night, an order was issued which gave permission for Hapta Kangjeibung ground but with a limited number of participants," he Meghachandra.

Meghachandra said that a team of the state Congress again met Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi in the presence of DGP Rajiv Singh, and the deputy commissioner (DC) and SP of Imphal East.

"We were told that not more than 1,000 people will be allowed at the venue. As the permission was not given, we were in an alarming situation. Late on Thursday night, Thoubal DC gave permission for flagging off the Yatra from a private land in Khongjom area of the district," he said.

Kharge will kick off the yatra

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will flag off the Yatra from there, he said. After beginning in Manipur on January 14, the Yatra will culminate in Mumbai on March 20. It is scheduled to cover 6,713 km in 67 days while passing through 110 districts in 15 states.

Approval with limited number of participants

Earlier on January 10, the Manipur government approved the venue for the flagging off of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra with a limited number of participants. The approval by the Manipur government came days after the Congress approached it for flagging off the yatra.

The order issued by the Imphal East district magistrate's office said, "Only flagging off of the Yatra with the limited number of participants is hereby allowed on January 14 to prevent any untoward incident and disturbance in law and order. The number and name of the participants shall be provided in advance to this office to enable this office to take up all necessary precautionary measures".

