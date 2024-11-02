Bhai Dooj 2024: Namo Bharat train services to start two hours early tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : NAMO BHARAT DELHI MEERUT (X) (Namo Bharat train-India's first Regional Rapid Transit System connecting Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut with rail-based high-speed transit services.

Bhai Dooj 2024: Namo Bharat train will start its operation two hours early than usual at 6 am on Sunday on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, the NCRTC said in a statement. Trains will be operated with increased frequency, it said.

According to the statement, train services on the operational section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will start early on Sunday (November 3), operating from 6:00 am instead of the usual 8:00 am.

It will continue until 10:00 pm. Generally, Namo Bharat train services operate from 6 am from Monday to Saturday and 8 am on Sunday, it stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first 17-kilometre priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot on October 20 last year. On March 6, another 17-kilometre stretch between Duhai and Modinagar North was inaugurated, followed by the operationalisation of Meerut South RRTS Station on August 18.

Currently, Namo Bharat services operate on a 42-kilometre stretch covering nine stations. The corridor will soon extend to 54 kilometres with the addition of the Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar section, which includes key stations such as Anand Vihar and New Ashok Nagar.

Once the entire 82-kilometre corridor is completed by June 2025, passengers will be able to travel from Delhi to Meerut in under an hour, revolutionising regional connectivity and enhancing the overall commuter experience, the statement added.