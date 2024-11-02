Saturday, November 02, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Bhai Dooj 2024: Namo Bharat train services to start two hours early tomorrow

Bhai Dooj 2024: Namo Bharat train services to start two hours early tomorrow

Bhai Dooj 2024: Trains will run with increased frequency throughout the day to accommodate the anticipated higher passenger volume, ensuring a smooth and comfortable travel experience for all.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: November 02, 2024 16:08 IST
Bhai Dooj 2024, Namo Bharat train, Bhai Dooj 2024 date and time, Bhai Dooj 2024 muhurat, Bhai Dooj 2
Image Source : NAMO BHARAT DELHI MEERUT (X) (Namo Bharat train-India's first Regional Rapid Transit System connecting Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut with rail-based high-speed transit services.

Bhai Dooj 2024: Namo Bharat train will start its operation two hours early than usual at 6 am on Sunday on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, the NCRTC said in a statement. Trains will be operated with increased frequency, it said.

According to the statement, train services on the operational section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will start early on Sunday (November 3), operating from 6:00 am instead of the usual 8:00 am.

It will continue until 10:00 pm. Generally, Namo Bharat train services operate from 6 am from Monday to Saturday and 8 am on Sunday, it stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first 17-kilometre priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot on October 20 last year. On March 6, another 17-kilometre stretch between Duhai and Modinagar North was inaugurated, followed by the operationalisation of Meerut South RRTS Station on August 18. 

Currently, Namo Bharat services operate on a 42-kilometre stretch covering nine stations. The corridor will soon extend to 54 kilometres with the addition of the Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar section, which includes key stations such as Anand Vihar and New Ashok Nagar.

Once the entire 82-kilometre corridor is completed by June 2025, passengers will be able to travel from Delhi to Meerut in under an hour, revolutionising regional connectivity and enhancing the overall commuter experience, the statement added.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement