Bhagwant Mann Sarkar Tuhade Dwar: A new era of hassle-free governance in Punjab

Chandigarh: In a bid to strengthen governance and improve public service delivery in Punjab, the state government has launched the 'Bhagwant Mann Sarkar Tuhade Dwar' (Government at Your Door) initiative. Spearheaded by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, this ambitious programme aims to provide direct government access to the people of the state by bringing administrative services and grievance redressal to their doorsteps. The initiative is part of the government's broader commitment to making governance more transparent, efficient, and people-centric. The primary focus of the program is to ensure timely resolution of grievances while eliminating bureaucratic hurdles that often discourage people from approaching government offices.

Launched on December 10, 2023, this people-centric initiative is transforming the way government services are delivered by enabling access to 43 essential services directly at the doorstep. The initiative has been hailed as a model of efficient governance and public welfare across the country.

Hassle-free services for the people of Punjab

The initiative covers a wide range of essential services, including:

Issuance of birth, death, income, caste, and residence certificates.

Processing of pension documents (old age and disability pensions).

Payment of utility bills.

Revenue record inspections.

Affidavit attestation.

Stipend to children of beneficiaries.

Registration of construction workers.

Electricity bill payment.

Marriage registration under the Punjab Compulsory Marriage Act.

Apply for disability certificate/ UDID card, and more.

To access these services, citizens can simply call the dedicated helpline number 1076 between 9 am and 5 pm. Upon calling, they are provided with an appointment for their requested service. The application is then processed at the district level, with trained personnel and field officers visiting applicants' homes to collect documents and complete formalities. Verified applicants receive their e-certificates promptly, followed by hard copies through the mail.

Affordable and inclusive governance

One of the key features of the 'Bhagwant Mann Sarkar Tuhade Dwar' is its affordability. Citizens are charged a nominal fee of Rs 120 for each service, with any additional fees depending on the nature of the request. This transparent pricing ensures access to essential services for everyone, irrespective of financial constraints, making governance more inclusive.

Boosting employment opportunities

The initiative not only benefits citizens but also addresses unemployment among the youth of Punjab. By employing nearly 4,000 trained operators in service centres across the state, the government has created secure job opportunities for young professionals. These operators, working in tandem with field officers, ensure the seamless execution of services under the programme.

Vision for progressive Punjab

The 'Bhagwant Mann Sarkar Tuhade Dwar' programme is part of the Punjab government's vision of creating a 'Rangla Punja' -- a vibrant and progressive state. By emphasising transparent and accessible governance, the initiative saves valuable time and money for people while fostering trust in public systems.

(Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. The liability for the article solely rests with the provider. The content has not been verified by India TV channel and IndiaTVNews.com)