Bhagwant Mann admitted to hospital in Mohali, doctors find signs of inflammation in lungs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bhagwant Mann admitted to hospital.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was on Thursday admitted to Fortis Hospital for regular checkup. Details of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s health condition are being taken through various tests. The AAP in a statement added that the doctors are saying that the chief minister is absolutely fine right now and he is not facing any special problem and they have found in their examination that there are signs of inflammation in an artery of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s lungs, which is creating pressure on the heart, due to which the blood pressure starts fluctuating.

The party said some more investigation is yet to be done on this and some more blood tests have been done, whose report is yet to come, so right now doctors said they will keep the chief minister under observation and will take a decision after seeing the report tomorrow morning.

Earlier in the day, the CMO said that Mann had been admitted to Fortis Hospital for a routine health checkup and his health is fine.

On September 25, Bhagwant Singh Mann had said that the state government has made every effort to provide relief to all sections of society. During a meeting with the delegation of 1158 Assistant Professors and Librarians, who had called on the Chief Minister to express their gratitude after the verdict of the High Court, Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the state government has done everything possible to provide relief to all the people living in the society, said an official press release.

The delegation thanked the Chief Minister for making every effort to bail them out from the legal tangle. They also bemoaned that the successive previous governments in the state had given a cold shoulder to them but the Chief Minister-led government had extended a helping hand to them.

"Bhagwant Singh Mann said that it is a proud moment for the government of Punjab that these youth have been given government jobs completely on the basis of merit. He said that it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction for him that all the youth have been selected for these posts purely on the basis of their eligibility and intelligence," as per the release.

Meanwhile, a member of the Librarian front thanked the Chief Minister for supporting their cause. She said that this is the real change that is being witnessed in government colleges, as recruitment in these colleges has been done after a gap of more than two decades. She said that they will ever remain indebted to the Chief Minister for this noble and path-breaking initiative.