PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020, Karnataka's flagship annual technology event, on Thursday via video-conferencing. The event is slated to take place from November 19 to November 21. BTS2020 is being organised by the government of Karnataka along with Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society, the state government's Vision Group on Information Technology, biotechnology and startup, and Software Technology Parks of India. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Vice-President of Switzerland Guy Parmelin will be among those addressing the virtual event.

Over 25 nations will be participants in the 23rd edition of the event along with thought leaders, industry captains, technocrats, researchers, innovators, investors, policy-makers and educators from India and different parts of the world.

"We have made elaborate arrangements to make BTS a grand success as the event sessions are going 100 per cent virtual," Deputy Chief Minister and the Minister for IT, BT and S&T CN Ashwath Narayan said after visiting the BTS2020 facilitating centre.

Meanwhile, officials said the event will have a participation of over 200 Indian companies setting up their virtual exhibition, more than 4,000 delegates, 270 speakers, around 75 panel discussions and more than 50,000 participants every day. The theme of BTS2020 event is 'Next is Now'.

The Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 will deliberate on key challenges emerging in the post-pandemic world with a focus on the impact of prominent technologies and innovations on the domains of information technology and electronics and biotechnology. Some of the key focus areas of summit are aerospace and defence technologies, healthcare, future of work, startup for public good, electronics and semi-conductors, reimagining digital health and COVID-19 pandemic preparedness.

