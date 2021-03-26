Image Source : FILE Bengaluru airport's upgraded parallel runway takes-off

The upgraded runway of the Bengaluru's Kempegowda international airport at Devanahalli became operational for flights, said its operator on Thursday. "Operations of all flights commenced on the upgraded parallel runway following the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's approval," said operator Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL).

The upgraded north airstrip offers the airport to operate both runways even in low visibility and adverse weather conditions.

As the third-largest in the country after Mumbai and New Delhi, the city airport is the first in South India to have parallel runways with two additional taxiways.

The northern runway was shut for operations in June last year to undertake its refurbishment, including strengthening its surface with fresh coat of asphalt.

The runway will continue to be categorised as CAT-I with new installations like LED lighting.

"With CAT 3B-equipped south runway operational since December 6, 2019, the enhancements will offer flexibility to operate both runways," said the operator in a statement.

The enhanced equipment enable aircraft to take-off from the north runway.

ALSO READ | Govt plans to sell residual stake in four airports

Latest India News