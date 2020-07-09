Bengaluru: Number of containment zones in city jumps to 3,181 | Full List Here

Image Source : FILE Bengaluru: Number of containment zones in city jumps to 3,181

Active Covid containment zones in the city have shot up to 3,181 as cases continue to spike, an official said on Wednesday. "Total active containment zones in Bengaluru are 3,181," said a health official. The highest number of active containment zones are concentrated in South and West Bengaluru.

Active containment zones doubled in the last eight days while the city has seen a total of 3,276 containment zones.

From 358 active cases at the end of May, the number rose up to 4,555 by June 30 and 12,509 by Wednesday. Overall, the city accounts for 10,103 or 61 per cent of all the active cases in the state.

On Wednesday, 1,148 cases emerged from the city, more than half of all the 2,062 cases. In the last 10 days alone, Bengaluru saw 9,189 positive cases.

Compared to Covid cases in other metropolitan cities such as Delhi (1.02 lakh), Mumbai (86,509) and Chennai (71,230), Bengaluru accounts for 12,509 cases but higher than Kolkata with 7,680.

However, on a positive note, the city saw 418 of the total 778 discharges in the past 24 but recorded 23 of the 54 deaths.

The health department has tested 1.53 lakh people in the city with a positivity rate of 8.17 per cent and the rate of active containment zones is 80 per cent compared to the total containment zones of 3,276.

On Wednesday, a central government health team reviewed the tele-ICU programme of the state and also visited the K G General Hospital.

Earlier, it visited the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) war room and held a review meeting with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

