Image Source : PTI Virtual information desks at Bengaluru airport for contactless service

Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (KIAB) has set up trilingual virtual information desks for flyers at the terminal to get information on various services at a time when the coronavirus pandemic is raging in the southern state.

"The virtual information desk enables passengers to have real-time conversations with airport staff located remotely, over the touch-free video," an airport official said in a statement on Thursday.

Offering information on flights, food and beverages, transport and facilities, a passenger just has to stand in front of the virtual desk to activate the sensors to connect with an airport executive.

"A passenger simply has to stand in front of the virtual desk, thereby activating the sensors to begin the interaction. Passengers can avail this facility round the clock on information related to Bengaluru airport, facilities, flights, F&B and transport," said the official.

Positioned at four locations in the terminal, the virtual desks will add a new contactless dimension to passenger processing.

Enabling a touch-free and a safe way to seek assistance without face to face human interaction, the virtual desks offer the facility in Kannada, English and Hindi languages.

"Terminal personnel at Bengaluru airport have been trained to manage passenger queries in all three languages through the virtual platform," said the official.

In addition to the virtual desk, the city airport had rolled out a contactless journey from parking to boarding in May 2020, including self-bag drop, biometric-based self-boarding, contactless check-in, retail, and F & B and touch-free hand sanitisers.

Besides the virtual desk, the airport staff and airlines' ground staff will also be available for assistance.

