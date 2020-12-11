Bengaluru to have its own '50-storey twin-tower' in next 2 years

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Karnataka will sign an agreement with Central government's blue-chip company National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to build 50-storey twin tower project. (Representational image)

Karnataka will sign an agreement with Central government's blue-chip company National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to build a 50-storey twin tower project worth Rs 1,251 crore in Anand Rao circle in Bengaluru, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind M. Karajol said on Friday. Accompanied by officials concerned, Karjol inspected 8.5-acre government land parcel in which already Public Works Department and Health and family welfare Department offices are situated here.

Speaking to reporters here, Karjol clarified that the state government was not incurring any expenses to execute this project. "The project itself is executed 60:40 ratio. 40 per cent of the office space will be utilised by the Central Government offices while state government will utilise remaining 60 per cent to accommodate its offices," he said.

The Deputy CM said that the twin tower will house various government offices that are presently working on rented premises.

"This would be convenient for the public as well as to both governments. The government will be saving lot of money in terms of paying rent, while people including employees will be saving a lot of time as most of the offices will be located in one place and conveniently linked to Metro stations and City bus stations," he explained.

He added that the total built-up area of this project is estimated to be 23.94 lakh sq. ft. which will come up in 8.5 acre land parcel owned by the PWD department.

Karjol said that all offices will be vacated soon as the government intends to complete this project in two years time from the day of foundation stone laying ceremony.

It may be recalled that Karnataka cabinet on December 7 had given administrative approval to a Rs 1,250-crore plan to construct twin towers with government offices in Bengaluru.

The complex will come up on 8.5 acres belonging to the health department at Anand Rao Circle and accommodate departments of both state and central governments. Each tower will have 50 floors.

Though CM Yediyurappa had announced the project while presenting the budget for the current fiscal. He had estimated that the project would cost Rs 400 crore, but the figure approved by the cabinet on December 7 is substantially higher.

The PWD officials told reporters that when Yediyurappa had announced this projects, it was planned as 25 storey twin tower project, but after several rounds of deliberations, the project was scaled up to 50-storey twin tower in October, hence the cost of the project swelled according this size of the project too.

The source added that the project would also have skywalks from three metro stations located in the vicinity. It would be developed on the PPP model, with not less than 50 floors in each tower.

Sources claimed that the PWD was working out a project to link three modern skywalks, running up to a few kilometres, to ensure access to offices for metro commuters. These skywalks would link Kempegowda metro station at Majestic, Mantri Square Sampige Road station and Vidhana Soudha metro station.

