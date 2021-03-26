130 cattle rescued, 17 smugglers caught red-handed in BSF, police joint operation in Bengal's Malda

Image Source : MANISH PRASAD, INDIA TV Cattle smugglers busted in joint operation by BSF and police.

The Border Security Force (BSF) and police in a joint operation thwarted a major attempt to smuggle cattle, caught 17 smugglers red-handed and rescued 130 cattle from 4 trucks after a tip-off was received from BSF's Intelligence Branch (44 Batallion) in West Bengal's Malda.

The joint operation by 44 batalian troops and police personnel was conducted on March 25 midnight, between 11 pm to 3:30 am when 4 suspected trucks were stopped on NH-34.

In the Trucks which appeared to be specially fabricated for cattle smuggling, 130 cattle were rescued which were loaded in trucks in a very inhumane, cruel and brutal manner. Due to congestion, hunger and thirst all the cattle were in dying conditions. BSF troops rescued all the cattle and provided medicines and water.

Initial interrogation revealed that the cattle had been collected from Purulia and Asansol and were to be handed over to Islampur area in Kishanganj. All the smugglers, trucks and cattle have been handed over to the Malda police station for further legal action.

BSF South Bengal Frontier officials have patted the jawans on this great achievement and have strongly condemned this inhuman and cruel act of smugglers.

BSF also told that smugglers bring cattle from the hinterland areas of Bengal to the International Border. Smugglers smuggle the cattle in a very brutal manner, which sometimes leads to their painful death. BSF troops have foiled the intentions of the smugglers by conducting a joint operation with the police.

