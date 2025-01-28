OPINION | Benefits of Maha Kumbh: Mallikarjun Kharge should go and take a dip

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

At a time when millions of devouts are taking a holy dip at the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and invisible Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj on the auspicious occasion of Maha Kumbh, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stirred a hornets' nest by telling a rally at Dr BR Ambedkar's birthplace in Mhow, MP, that " a dip in Ganga won't end poverty".



With Rahul Gandhi sitting on the dais and listening, Kharge said: "Will a holy dip in Maa Ganga remove poverty? Will a dip in Ganga make people happy and improve governance in our country? I do not understand why these people compete among themselves in spending money and taking a dip in the Ganga."

Kharge said, "I do not intend to hurt the sentiments of people, but I would like to apologize if anyone's feelings are hurt. But tell me, what good is it going to do? When children are starving, unable to attend schools, people are competing with one another to take a dip in the Ganga, and they won't stop unless they get good visuals on television. These people are no good for the country. People are free to profess their faith in God. We don't have a problem if people perform puja in their homes. But we have an issue when religion is used to exploit the poor. Let us oppose this."

BJP was quick to react. Party spokesperson Sambit Patra described it as an insult to Sanatan Dharma and Mother Ganga. Patra asked, "Can Rahul, Sonia Gandhi and Kharge say the same thing about any other religion? Can they claim that by attending 'iftaar' parties, poverty will be removed and people will get jobs? Not only Kharge, but Rahul and Sonia Gandhi must apologize to the people for hurting their sentiments."

I think, since Kharge has linked the issue of poverty with Kumbh Snan, it would be better if he visits the Kumbh once. He will get his reply from the 'chaiwallah' (tea seller) who is earning Rs 20-22 thousand daily at the Mela. He should ask the thousands of hawkers, shopkeepers and tent arrangers about their daily earnings.

As far as the long-term vision is concerned, I had asked UP CM Yogi Adityanath in my show the reason behind the splurge of more than Rs 7500 crores for the Maha Kumbh. Yogi replied that the Maha Kumbh Mela would generate Rs 2 lakh crore worth business for the people of Uttar Pradesh.

Thirdly, Kharge has hurt the feelings of Hindus by questioning the necessity of taking a holy dip at the Kumbh. I have seen with my own eyes the surge of lakhs of devotees marching towards the Sangam and the other bathing ghats. There was no difference between the affluent and the poor among the streams of believers. Nobody is asking anybody about his caste or religion. Most of the people who come to Sangam for a holy dip hail from ordinary families. They range from the farmers and labourers to well-read people like doctors and engineers.

Fourthly, Kharge, by raising this issue, has given a handle to BJP leaders to raise similar questions. BJP leaders are asking, whether Kharge has the courage to ask the same questions of Muslims. Whether poverty will be removed by performing Haj pilgrimage or arranging iftaar?

Kharge is a senior and experienced political leader. Instead of raising questions about the faith and devotion of Maha Kumbh devotees, he should himself visit Prayagraj and see with his own eyes the massive arrangements made for prayers, meditation, accommodation, food and transport for lakhs of devotees who go there daily. This has earned accolades from across the globe. Instead of questioning the Maha Kumbh Snan, Kharge should try to get the feel of enthusiasm among the devotees. I think, it would be better, if Kharge visits Maha Kumbh and take a holy dip at Sangam on Mauni Amavasya (January 29), an auspicious day.

Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm

India's Number One and most followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India's super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm.