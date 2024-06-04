Bathinda Election Results 2024: Harsimrat Kaur Badal vs Parampal Kaur Sidhu; Who will win?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections in Bathinda

Bathinda Election Results 2024: Bathinda is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab. The state has 13 parliamentary seats. The Bathinda seat comprises 9 Assembly segments including Lambi, Bhuchomandi, Bathindaurban, Bathindarural, Talwandisabo, Maur, Mansa, Sardulgarh, Budhlada. The constituency is a GENERAL seat. The SAD, the Congress and AAP are the main parties in the constituency. The results of the Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency are being announced today.

Bathinda Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key parties and candidates

Bathinda Lok Sabha seat in Punjab, a stronghold of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), has witnessed a fight among several political parties, prominently among Congress, AAP and SAD, and BJP. SAD’s Harsimrat Kaur Badal is the sitting three-time MP from the seat where the party re-fielded her. The BJP gave ticket to Parampal Kaur Sidhu, Punjab IAS officer, against AAP’s Gurmeet Singh Khudian and Congress’ Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu.

Bathinda Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Date of polls

The Bathinda constituency in Punjab went to polls in the last phase on June 1 along with all other constituencies of the state.

Bathinda Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Date of results

The results of the Bathinda Lok Sabha Elections will be declared on June 4.

Bathinda Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voter turnout

The Lok Sabha seat witnessed a voter turnout according to the Election Commission data.

Bathinda Lok Sabha Elections 2014 and 2019

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Harsimrat Kaur Badal from SAD won the seat with a margin of 21,772 votes. Harsimrat Kaur Badal was polled 492,824 votes with a vote share of 41.00 % and defeated Amrinder Singh Raja Warring from INC who got 471,052 votes (39.17 %).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Harsimrat Kaur Badal from SAD won the seat and was polled 514,727 votes with a vote share of 43.73%. INC candidate Manpreet Singh Badal S/o Gurdas Singh got 495,332 votes (42.09 %) and was the runner-up.Harsimrat Kaur Badal defeated Manpreet Singh Badal S/o Gurdas Singh by a margin of 19,395 votes.