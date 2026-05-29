Batala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting begins amid tight security, AAP hopes to win

Chandigarh:

Amid tight security, the counting of votes for the Batala Municipal Corporation Election started at 8 am. The polling for this corporation took place across 50 wards via ballot papers on 26 May 2026 from 8 am to 5 pm. Batala went to polls alongside seven other municipal corporations in Punjab—including Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, and Pathankot—as well as 75 municipal councils and 20 Nagar Panchayats.

The Indian National Congress registered a landslide victory in the 2021 Batala Municipal Corporation elections, winning 35 of the 50 total wards. These civic polls were highly significant as they marked the first-ever election for the Batala Municipal Corporation following its recent upgrade.

Batala experienced sporadic tension even as the overall state-wide voter turnout across the urban local bodies stood at approximately 61.5%. Minor scuffles broke out across three specific wards, including a notable physical alteraction between opposing party supporters in Ward 30, requiring intervention from the Batala Police to restore order.

The Punjab local body elections are being held across 105 civic bodies. This includes 8 major Municipal Corporations such as Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala, and Pathankot), 76 Municipal Councils, and 21 Nagar Panchayats. This time, over 36 lakh voters exercised their franchise to elect 10,809 candidates. Out of these, 2,154 candidates are contesting in the 8 municipal corporations, 7,334 in the municipal councils, and 1,321 in the nagar panchayats.

In this election, a total of 7,555 candidates are in the fray for the local body elections in the state. Ruling party AAP has fielded maximum number of candidates at 1,801, followed by 1,550 candidates of the Congress, 1,316 nominees of the BJP, 1,251 candidates of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and 96 nominees of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Besides, there are 1,528 Independent candidates for the local body elections.

Follow the threads for all the latest updates on Batala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026.