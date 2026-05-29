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Batala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting begins amid tight security, AAP hopes to win

Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2
Updated:

Batala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: The Indian National Congress registered a landslide victory in the 2021 Batala Municipal Corporation elections, winning 35 of the 50 total wards.

Batala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE
Batala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE Image Source : India TV
Chandigarh:

Amid tight security, the counting of votes for the Batala Municipal Corporation Election started at 8 am. The polling for this corporation took place across 50 wards via ballot papers on 26 May 2026 from 8 am to 5 pm. Batala went to polls alongside seven other municipal corporations in Punjab—including Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, and Pathankot—as well as 75 municipal councils and 20 Nagar Panchayats.

The Indian National Congress registered a landslide victory in the 2021 Batala Municipal Corporation elections, winning 35 of the 50 total wards. These civic polls were highly significant as they marked the first-ever election for the Batala Municipal Corporation following its recent upgrade.

Batala experienced sporadic tension even as the overall state-wide voter turnout across the urban local bodies stood at approximately 61.5%. Minor scuffles broke out across three specific wards, including a notable physical alteraction between opposing party supporters in Ward 30, requiring intervention from the Batala Police to restore order.

The Punjab local body elections are being held across 105 civic bodies. This includes 8 major Municipal Corporations such as Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala, and Pathankot), 76 Municipal Councils, and 21 Nagar Panchayats. This time, over 36 lakh voters exercised their franchise to elect 10,809 candidates. Out of these, 2,154 candidates are contesting in the 8 municipal corporations, 7,334 in the municipal councils, and 1,321 in the nagar panchayats.

In this election, a total of 7,555 candidates are in the fray for the local body elections in the state. Ruling party AAP has fielded maximum number of candidates at 1,801, followed by 1,550 candidates of the Congress, 1,316 nominees of the BJP, 1,251 candidates of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and 96 nominees of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Besides, there are 1,528 Independent candidates for the local body elections.

Follow the threads for all the latest updates on Batala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026.

Live updates :Batala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026

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  • 9:04 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Batala Ward No. 5: List of candidates

    Bhupinder Singh (47), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

    Sehajpal Singh (39), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)
    Raj Masih (55), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

  • 8:51 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Batala Ward No. 4: List of candidates

    Amanpreet Kaur (34), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)
    Komal (49), Indian National Congress (INC)
    Raj Kaur (67), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)

  • 8:50 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Batala Ward No. 3: List of candidates

    Batala Ward No. 3: List of candidates 

    Ayadwinder Singh (58), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)
    Prabhjotpal Singh (46), Indian National Congress (INC)
    Jagjit Singh (32), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
    Dilbagh Singh (57), Independent (IND)
    Tarjinder Singh (43), Independent (IND)

  • 8:50 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Batala Ward No. 2: List of candidates

    Rajwant Kaur (51), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)
    Harjinder Kaur (31), Indian National Congress (INC)

  • 8:49 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Batala Ward No. 1: List of candidates

    Batala Ward No. 1: List of candidates 

    Harpreet Singh (46), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)
    Bhupinder Singh (43), Indian National Congress (INC)
    Bhupinder Singh (58), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)
    Deepak Joshi (48), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
    Disha Kumari (37), Independent (IND)
    Gagandeep Singh (36), Independent (IND)
    Rakesh Masih (29), Independent (IND)

  • 8:48 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    185 candidates contesting for 50 wards in Batala

    This time, a total of 185 candidates are contesting for the 50 wards of the Batala Municipal Corporation election 2026. 

  • 8:32 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Clear lead for AAP with 63 uncontested wins

    As the counting started amid tight security, a total of 80 candidates have been elected unopposed in several municipalities across Punjab. The figures also showed a clear lead for AAP with 63 uncontested victories, followed by SAD with 9, Independents with 7 and Congress with 1 unopposed win.

     

  • 8:28 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Total No of Nagar Panchayats:

    Total No of Nagar Panchayats:
    1. Ajnala: 15
    2. Rayya: 13
    3. Bhagla Bhai Ka: 13
    4. Kot Shamir: 13
    5. Nathana: 11
    6. Lehra Mohabat: 11
    7. Bhai Rupa: 13
    8. Mehraj: 13
    9. Kotha Guru: 11
    10. Maluka: 11
    11. Khamano: 13
    12. Amiwala Sheikh Subhan: 11
    13. Mudki: 13
    14. Mehatpur:13
    15. Lohian Khas: 13
    16. Amargarh: 11
    17. Boha: 13
    18. Joga: 13
    19. Kot Isse Khan: 13
    20. Kiratpur Sahib: 11
    21. Bhikhiwind: 13

  • 8:23 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Total No of Municipal Councils:

    Total No of Municipal Councils:
    1. Adampur: 13
    2. Ahmedgarh: 17
    3. Zirakpur: 31
    4. Anandpur Sahib: 13
    5. Banga: 15
    6. Banur: 13
    7. Bareta: 13
    8. Bassi Pathana: 15
    9. Bhadaur: 13
    10. Bhawanigarh: 15
    11. Bhucho Mandi: 13
    12. Zira: 17
    13. Budhlada: 19
    14. Chamkaur Sahib: 13
    15. Dasuya: 15
    16. Derabassi: 19
    17. Dhanaula: 13
    18. Dhanwal: 13
    19. Dhuri: 21
    20. Doraha: 15
    21. Faridkot: 25
    22. Fatehgarh Churian: 13
    23. Fazilka: 25
    24. Ferozepur: 33
    25. Garh Shankar: 13
    26. Garhdiwala: 11
    27. Gidderbaha: 19
    28. Gobindgarh: 29
    29. Goniana: 13
    30. Hariana: 11
    31. Jagraon: 23
    32. Jaitu: 17
    33. Jandiala Guru: 15
    34. Kartarpur: 15
    35. Khanna: 33
    36. Kotakpura: 29
    37. Kotfatta: 11
    38. Kurali: 17
    39. Lalru: 17
    40. Longowal: 15
    41. Majitha: 13
    42. Malerkotla: 33
    43. Malour: 27
    44. Mansa: 27
    45. Maur: 17
    46. Morinda: 15
    47. Mukerian: 15
    48. Nabha: 23
    49. Nakodar: 17
    50. Nangal: 19
    51. Nawanshehr: 19
    52. Nayan Gaon: 21
    53. Noormahal: 13
    54. Patran: 17
    55. Patti: 19
    56. Payal: 11
    57. Phillaur: 15
    58. Rahon: 13
    59. Raikot: 15
    60. Rajpura: 31
    61. Raman: 15
    62. Ramdass: 11
    63. Roopnagar: 21
    64. Samana: 21
    65. Samrala: 15
    66. Sangat: 09
    67. Sirhind Fatehgarh Sahib: 23
    68. Sri Hargobindpur: 11
    69. Sri Muktsar Sahib: 31
    70. Sujanpur: 15
    71. Sultanpur Lodhi: 13
    72. Sunam: 23
    73. Talwandi Bhai: 13
    74. Tapa: 15
    75. Urmur Tanda: 15

  • 8:20 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Total No of Municipal Corporations:

    Total No of Municipal Corporations:
    1. Mohali: 50
    2. Bathinda: 50
    3. Abohar: 50
    4. Barnala: 50
    5. Kapurthala: 50
    6. Moga: 50
    7. Batala: 50
    8. Pathankot:50

  • 8:18 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Total 80 candidates win unopposed in different municipalities

    AAP: 63

    SAD: 09
    Independents: 07
    Congress: 01

  • 8:10 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Counting of votes begins at 8 am

    Counting of votes started at 8 am for 7,555 candidates contesting across 1,896 wards in 8 Municipal Corporations, 75 Municipal Councils and 20 Nagar Panchayats across Punjab. A total of 79 candidates had already been elected unopposed before polling.

     

  • 7:58 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Punjab local body elections saw turnout of 63.94% this time

    The Punjab local body elections saw an overall voter turnout of 63.94%, which is a sharp decline of 9.59% compared to the 73.53% polling recorded during the 2021 civic body elections. It is believed that lower voting in urban areas and major municipal corporation regions could significantly impact the final outcome.

     

     

  • 7:56 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Know all about registered voters for 8 municipal bodies

    There are 35,45,567 registered voters for these municipal bodies, which include 17,11,635 women and 220 others. A total of 740 polling booths have been declared sensitive and 275 hyper-sensitive. Around 35,000 election personnel and 32,000 police personnel have been deployed on election duty.

     

  • 7:54 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    1,613 candidates contesting in 396 wards of 8 municipal corporations

    In total, over 1,613 candidates are contesting in 396 wards of the eight municipal corporations. In 75 municipal councils, 5,142 candidates are in the fray in 1,282 wards, while 800 candidates are contesting in 218 wards of the 20 Nagar Panchayats.

  • 7:51 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    A litmus test for ruling AAP this time

    The Punjab local body elections were being seen as crucial for all major political parties -- the AAP, BJP, Congress, and SAD -- as these are taking place ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly polls. The civic polls were seen as a litmus test for the ruling AAP, which is hoping to retain power in the state.

  • 7:49 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Punjab local body election: AAP fields highest number of candidates at 1,801

    In this election, a total of 7,555 candidates are in the fray. The ruling party AAP has fielded the highest number of candidates at 1,801, followed by 1,550 from the Congress, 1,316 from the BJP, 1,251 from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and 96 from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Besides, there are 1,528 Independent candidates contesting the polls.

     

  • 7:46 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Elections to four municipal councils to be held at later date

    The local body elections to four municipal councils such as Dinanagar, Gurdaspur, Qadian and Sham Chaurasi will be held separately at a later date. And for that, no separate schedule has yet been announced.

  • 7:45 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Batala experienced sporadic tension during election on May 26

    Batala experienced sporadic tension even as the overall state-wide voter turnout across the urban local bodies stood at approximately 61.5%. Minor scuffles broke out across three specific wards, including a notable physical alteraction between opposing party supporters in Ward 30, requiring intervention from the Batala Police to restore order.

  • 7:44 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Elections held in 1,896 wards across eight municipal corporations

    Elections are being held in 1,896 wards across eight municipal corporations -- Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala, and Pathankot -- besides 75 municipal councils and 20 Nagar Panchayats.

  • 7:43 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Congress registered a landslide victory in 2021 Batala Municipal Corporation elections

    The Indian National Congress registered a landslide victory in the 2021 Batala Municipal Corporation elections, winning 35 of the 50 total wards. These civic polls were highly significant as they marked the first-ever election for the Batala Municipal Corporation following its recent upgrade. Batala (50 Wards): Congress: 36, AAP: 03, SAD: 06, BJP: 04, Independents: 01.

  • 7:36 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Batala went to polls on May 26

    Batala went to polls alongside seven other municipal corporations in Punjab—including Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, and Pathankot—as well as 75 municipal councils and 20 Nagar Panchayats.

  • 7:32 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Counting of votes for Batala Municipal Corporation Election at 8 am

    The counting of votes for the Batala Municipal Corporation Election for 50 seats will begin at 8 am amid tight security. The polling for this corporation took place across 50 wards via ballot papers on 26 May 2026 from 8 am to 5 pm.

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