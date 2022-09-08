'Went to Delhi to buy undergarments': Basant Soren's shameful remark on absence after Dumka incident

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Hemant Soren's brother responds on being asked about his absenteeism from state amid political unrest

Highlights Jharkhand witnessed unrest in the past few days after two minor girls were murdered in a fortnight

Hemant Soren was questioned by reporters over his absenteeism

Body of a 17-year-old tribal boy was also found hanging from a tree in Dumka on Wednesday

Basant Soren statement: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's brother Basant Soren said he recently went to Delhi to buy undergarments for himself. The statement by the chief minister's brother came after he was asked about his absence from Dumka, where two minor girls were recently murdered.

On being asked, Basant Soren told reporters, "I had run out of undergarments, so I went to Delhi to purchase them. I get them from there."

A video of his statement was shared by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, commenting on Basant Soren's statement, Godda BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said, "Shibu Soren, the leader of the poor and tribals, i.e. Guru Ji's son, now comes to Delhi from Dumka to buy undergarments? For the bhajan troupe, burns, burns, twitches, twinkles, frightened journalists because for this reason even after the murder of Dumka's tribal daughter and Ankita, that family did not have time."

Earlier, Chief Minister Hemant Soren too was criticised for his 'incidents happen' remark, over the setting ablaze of a minor girl in the district.

"Incidents happen. Where do they not occur?" Hemant Soren had said.

What happened in Dumka?

A young girl was allegedly set on fire by a person after she apparently did not reciprocate his overtures in Jharkhand’s Dumka district. She later succumbed to her burn injuries.

The 19-year-old woman, a student of Class 12, had been first admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in critical condition with 90 per cent burns.

Later, she was referred to Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for better treatment.

The main accused, identified as Shahrukh, was arrested in the case.

In another incident, a 14-year-old tribal girl, allegedly sexually exploited by a man on the pretext of marriage, was found hanging from a tree in Dumka on September 2, with her mother claiming that she was raped and killed.

The accused has been nabbed.

Tribal boy's body found hanging from tree in Jharkhand's Dumka

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the body of a 17-year-old tribal boy was found hanging from a tree in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police said.

The incident happened at a village in the Dumka town police station area, they said.

The boy, a class 10 student, lived in a rented house in the village with his grandmother and siblings, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Noor Mustafa Ansari said.

It is being investigated whether he died by suicide or he was killed, she said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read | Jharkhand: Servant axes couple to death in sleep after argument over food

Latest India News