Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies: Leaders offer condolences

Follow us on Image Source : BAPPI LAHIRI/INSTAGRAM Bappi Lahiri dies at 69: Political leaders pay tribute

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s, has died following multiple health issues, a doctor treating him said on Wednesday. He was 69. Lahiri died on Tuesday night at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu. Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital said Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea). The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, was known for his songs in several films of the late 70s-80s. Several political leaders today paid tributes to the famous singer-composer.

Latest India News