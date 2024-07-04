MHA appoints Lok Sabha MP Bansuri Swaraj as member of NDMC

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lok Sabha MP Bansuri Swaraj

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has appointed Lok Sabha MP Bansuri Swaraj as a member of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). Swaraj is a BJP MP from the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and the daughter of late BJP leader and former Union minister Sushma Swaraj.

The MHA made the declaration to appoint Bansuri Swaraj as a member of NDMC in a notification issued on July 3 evening.

This appointment follows Bansuri Swaraj's electoral debut from the New Delhi seat, succeeding Meenakshi Lekhi, who held the position for the past decade but was not included in the BJP's candidate list for the upcoming elections.

Bansuri Swaraj took oath as member of NDMC

Bansuri Swaraj on Wednesday took oath as a member of the NDMC during the council meeting. NDMC Vice-chairperson Satish Upadhyay administered the oath to the Lok Sabha MP.

The NDMC now includes Chairperson Naresh Kumar, who is also the Chief Secretary of Delhi, New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, Vice-Chairperson and former Delhi BJP Chief Satish Upadhyay, Kuljeet Chahal, Vishakha Sailani, and Girish Sachdeva. Additionally, two AAP members, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Cantt MLA Virender Singh Kadian, are on the council. The remaining members are bureaucrats.

A member of the NDMC plays a significant role in the governance and administration of the New Delhi municipal area. The NDMC members contribute to the formulation and implementation of policies related to urban planning, including land use, zoning regulations, and infrastructure development.

NDMC approves proposal for procurement of 200 MW solar power

The NDMC has approved a proposal to procure 200 MW of solar power to address the electricity deficit, officials said. This procurement will be through the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) under its ISTS Tranche-XI for a 25-year period. "The council accorded the approval to the proposal for procurement of 200 MW solar power through Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) available in its ISTS Tranche-XI for allocation on long term basis for a period of 25 years," said a statement.

The tariff of supply as discovered through Tariff-based Competitive Bidding (TBCB), based on the Standard Bidding Guidelines (SBG) issued by the Ministry of Power is Rs 2.61/kWh + Rs 0.07/kWh SECI's trading margin, it added.

NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chahal said that the council arranges 525 MW of electricity per day from various sources, including solar, hydro, and other plants. He further said that NDMC procures 100 MW from the Delhi government's Bawana and Himadri plants of Pragati Power Corporation Limited-I and III.

"Generating electricity of 11 MW from the solar system/plant installed at 1,100 rooftops of government buildings like 23 municipal schools, NDMC as well as CPWD buildings etc and procuring 55 MW electricity from public sector undertaking Satluj Jal Vitran Nigam, Ministry of Power, Government of India" he said.



