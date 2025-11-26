Bangladeshi woman arrested for living illegally in India using fake documents and Hindu name Dehradun Police have arrested a Bangladeshi woman living illegally in India, allegedly using fake documents and a Hindu name.

Dehradun:

Dehradun Police have arrested a Bangladeshi woman who had allegedly been living illegally in India by using fake documents and adopting a Hindu identity. According to officials, during Operation Kalnemi, a campaign against people living under false identities, the woman, identified as Babli Begum (28), was found residing in the Patel Nagar area under the false identity of Bhoomi Sharma.

Woman entered India in 2020

During interrogation in custody, Begum, a native of Gaibandha district in Bangladesh, confessed that she had illegally crossed into India during the COVID-19 pandemic. After staying at multiple locations, she arrived in Dehradun in 2021. She said that in 2022, she married a man from Dehradun and obtained fake Indian documents in the name of Bhoomi Sharma.

The police allegedly recovered several forged documents from her possession, including an Aadhaar card, Ayushman card, ration card, voter ID card, and other fake Indian documents issued in the name Bhoomi Sharma, along with a Bangladeshi identity card showing her real name, Babli Begum.

A case was registered under relevant sections against the Bangladeshi woman for illegally residing in India by creating fake documents, and she was arrested.

The police said that they are gathering information about the individuals who assisted the accused in creating the fake documents and strict action will be taken against them.

Police detained another Bangladeshi national

Police also detained another suspected Bangladeshi woman from Kalinda Vihar Phase-2 in the Patel Nagar area, identified as Bobby Khatun (41), a resident of Bogura district in Bangladesh. During interrogation, she allegedly revealed that she illegally entered India in 2023 and had been living illegally in Dehradun since then, earning her living through manual labour.

A photocopy of her Bangladeshi passport was recovered. The police stated that the woman has been detained and is being deported to Bangladesh as per the rules.

Last week, the police had arrested Mamun Hasan, another Bangladeshi national, who had been living in Dehradun under the fake identity of Sachin Chauhan.

Under Operation Kalnemi, action has been taken against 17 Bangladeshi nationals so far living illegally in Dehradun district. Eight Bangladeshi nationals living illegally using fake documents have been sent to jail, while nine others have been deported to Bangladesh.

