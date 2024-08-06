Bangladesh turmoil: Two Indians seriously injured after miscreants set Awami League leader's hotel on fire

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Protestors at Bangladesh PM's residence

Two Indian nationals got injured after miscreants set the hotel of an Awami League leader on fire. The injured have been identified as Muhammad Saeed Ali and Rabiul Ali. Both the injured Indians are the residents of Assam. As per the sources, both the injured Indians are businessmen and were in Bangladesh for business reasons.

On Tuesday morning, the miscreants set fire to the 11-storey hotel in Jessore, where they were staying. Seeing the razing fire, both of them jumped to save their lives. They were brought to India in critical condition. Notably, the violence has not ended even after the resignation of Sheikh Hasina.

The massive protests in Bangladesh were initially against the controversial quota system in government jobs, but soon spiralled into a broader agitation against the Awami League government after Hasina's 'razakar' remarks and the harsh police crackdown on protesters. While the initial protests calmed down after the Supreme Court scaled back the quotas, the recent unrest broke out as several students demanded Hasina's resignation.

With police firings, mob beatings, and arson across the country, at least 135 people were killed in Bangladesh on Monday during unrest, according to Dhaka Tribune. The country announced on Monday that the clashes between demonstrators and members of the Awami League claimed the lives of at least 96 people in police firings. The protests culminated in Sheikh Hasina's abrupt resignation and departure from the country as several people stormed her official residence in Dhaka. Dramatic visuals showed protesters vandalising and pulling down the statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the 'Father of Bangladesh', at the Bijoy Sarani area.

