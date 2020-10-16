One arrested in Ballia shooting case; BJP MLA admits accused is party member

Image Source : PTI Ballia shooting case: One arrested; BJP MLA admits accused is party member

The Uttar Pradesh police on Friday arrested one person in connection with the Ballia shooting incident. The arrested person was identified as Devendra Pratap Singh, while police have also named eight other people in the FIR. According to the details, nearly 20 people have also been listed in the complaint. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Friday said, “This is a casualty that can happen anywhere. In this incident, there was stone-pelting from both sides. The law will take its own course in the matter.”

While admitting that the accused is a member of the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh, MLA Surendra Singh also said, “This is a casualty that can happen anywhere. In this incident, there was stone-pelting from both sides. The law will take its own course in the matter.”

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Circle Officer (CO) and the station officer along with other policemen present at the time of the incident have been suspended following orders by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Instructions have also been given for criminal action to prove the role of officers in the incident.

An action also has been initiated against the accused BJP leader in the case.

This is a sad incident. One accused out of the eight persons named in the FIR, has been arrested. No accused will be spared, and stern action will be taken. All police personnel who were deputed here y'day have been suspended: Braj Bhushan, ADG Varanasi Zone on Ballia incident pic.twitter.com/AvXbvrS6cW — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 16, 2020

The incident was reported on Thursday when a local BJP leader allegedly shot dead a man as a fracas broke out at a meeting attended by administration and police officials in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia. According to the officials, the argument took place over the allotment of ration shops in the village.

Jai Prakash (46) was shot dead allegedly by Dhirendra Pratap Singh after the SDM decided not to go ahead with the meeting due to a dispute between members of self-help groups, Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath said.

Also Read | UP: BJP leader booked after he allegedly shoots man dead amid fracas at meeting

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage