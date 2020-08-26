Wednesday, August 26, 2020
     
Baidyanath temple to open only for devotees from Jharkhand

Jharkhand government on Wednesday announced that the residents of the State will be allowed for darshan at Baidyanath Jyotirlinga temple in Deoghar.

New Delhi Updated on: August 26, 2020 19:27 IST
Jharkhand government on Wednesday announced that the residents of the State will be allowed for darshan at Baidyanath Jyotirlinga temple in Deoghar. While devotees from any other states will not be allowed to visit the Jyotirlinga temple. The state government has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) that shall be followed in the temple premises. 

Besides that, the number of persons visiting the temple shall not exceed 50 per hour. The temple will be opened only for 4 hours a day for the general public. 

Moreover, the devotees will be allowed to enter the premises only through an online entry pass. 

The temple authority has been asked to follow the social distancing norms issued by the Jharkhand government. Proper sanitization and wearing masks are mandatory. 

 

