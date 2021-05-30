Baby, born COVID positive in Varanasi, tests negative now

Sunday, May 30, 2021
     
Varanasi Published on: May 30, 2021 15:39 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

The new-born baby girl, who had tested Covid positive on May 26 just after birth, has now tested Covid negative.

The baby was discharged from the hospital before her negative test report was received.

The hospital authorities clarified that it was a borderline case and both mother and baby were healthy, hence they were discharged.

The mother, who was admitted to the Sir Sunderlal Hospital of Banaras Hindu University, tested negative for Covid-19 before giving birth to the baby in a caesarean delivery last week.

Medical Superintendent Prof K.K. Gupta said that RT-PCR test method has its limitation, hence the samples were sent to lab for Covid test again.

In the second reports of RT-PCR, both, mother and the baby, tested negative.

"RT-PCR's sensitivity is 70 per cent which means there are 30 per cent chances of false result. In such cases repeat tests are conducted to confirm infection. The same process was followed in this case," he said.

