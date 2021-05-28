Varanasi: Covid negative mom gives birth to Covid+ baby; parents, BHU doctors shocked

Image Source : PIXABAY Covid negative mom gives birth to Covid+ baby

A Covid negative mother has given birth to a baby who tested positive immediately after being born. The 26-year-old mother had tested negative for coronavirus before the delivery when she was admitted to SSL Hospital in Banaras Hindu University on May 24.

On May 25, the woman gave birth to a baby girl who was tested for coronavirus just after her birth. The new-born's test report came positive despite her mother testing negative for the virus.

The family and doctors are shocked over the new born being Covid positive. The BHU hospital has said they will test the two again in a few days for Covid.

SSL hospital medical superintendent K.K. Gupta said that this was not a rare or abnormal incident.

"The RT-PCR test's sensitivity was up to 70 per cent. The woman's sample might have gone beyond that sensitivity. So the woman's Covid-19 test would be done again," he said.

Both, the mother and her new born, are doing fine.

Varanasi Chief Medical Officer B.B. Singh said the RT-PCR tests will be conducted again. "I have been informed about the case, but we can say something only after their re-examination."

