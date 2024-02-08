Baba Siddique, former Maharashtra minister, quits Congress after almost 50 years

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Baba Siddiqui is often seen hosting parties for Bollywood celebrities

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique on Thursday quit the Congress with immediate effect.

Taking to X he said, "I joined the Indian National Congress party as a young teenager and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years. Today I resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party with immediate effect. There’s a lot I would have liked to express but as they say some things are better left unsaid. I thank everyone who has been a part of this journey."

After Milind Deora, Baba Siddique became second big Congress leader to have left the party. Baba Siddiqui who is former MLA from Bandra East, Mumbai, may be joining Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction.