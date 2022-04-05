'Will send 'thandi sherbat' to those reciting Hanuman Chalisa': SP leader Abu Azmi over azaan controversy

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Abu Azmi.

Amid a controversial statement by MNS chief Raj Thackeray on countering 'azaan' (Muslim call for prayer) from mosque loudspeakers with Hanuman Chalisa, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and MLA Abu Azmi has said that they will send cold beverages (Thandi Sherbat) to those who will read Hanuman Chalisa.

Politics is getting heated up over azaan being played on loudspeakers from Mosques in Maharashtra.

On one side, MNS chief Raj Thackeray has talked about installing loudspeakers and playing Hanuman Chalisa in double volume if azaan is not stopped from Mosques, while BJP's Mohit Kamboj has announced to offer free loudspeakers to play the Hanuman Chalisa.

Amid this, now Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi has put a poster in front of a juice shop in Colaba, Mumbai.

The poster put out by Abu Azmi, has pictures of Hindu saints and mahants. It says that they will send cold beverages (Thandi Sherbat), water to Hindu brothers and sisters who are chanting Hanuman Chalisa at their worship place. The party has also shared an email id for contact.

Now, these people will take out all these issues like Hindu-Muslim, India-Pakistan, Halal meat, burkha, etc, Azmi said while hitting out at those creating azaan controversy.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil halted his speech in Pune's Shirur area when the Muslim call for prayer was being made nearby.

A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms. His cabinet colleague Ajit Pawar had done something similar while speaking in Pune some time ago.

Speaking at another event in the district, Walse Patil said there are several real issues such as petrol price hike, inflation, unemployment and the poor economic condition of the country to talk about, but attempts are being to create tension between communities.

