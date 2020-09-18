Friday, September 18, 2020
     
Ayushman Bharat CEO tests positive for COVID-19

The CEO of Ayushman Bharat Dr Indu Bhushan has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to twitter, Dr Bhushan said he is asymptomatic and has isolated himself.

New Delhi Updated on: September 18, 2020 19:13 IST
The CEO of Ayushman Bharat Dr Indu Bhushan has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to twitter,  Dr Bhushan said he is asymptomatic and has isolated himself. "Just informing that I’ve tested positive for Covid. Received the report this afternoon. I have no symptoms but am self-isolating. I request anyone who has been in contact with me to please monitor themselves and get tested. I'm sure I'll be back in harness soon!" Dr Indu Bhushan said on Twitter.

A record single-day spike of 96,424 coronavirus cases on Friday has pushed India's Covid-19 tally to 52,14,678. The death toll has climbed to 84,372, with the virus claiming 1,174 lives in a span of 24 hours, the health ministry data showed. 

The health ministry has said that 60% of India’s case active coronavirus cases are concentrated across five worst-hit states -- Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh -- while 13 states and Union Territories have less than 5,000 active cases.

