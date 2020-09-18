Image Source : TWITTER @AYUSHMANNHA Ayushman Bharat CEO tests positive for COVID-19

The CEO of Ayushman Bharat Dr Indu Bhushan has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to twitter, Dr Bhushan said he is asymptomatic and has isolated himself. "Just informing that I’ve tested positive for Covid. Received the report this afternoon. I have no symptoms but am self-isolating. I request anyone who has been in contact with me to please monitor themselves and get tested. I'm sure I'll be back in harness soon!" Dr Indu Bhushan said on Twitter.

Just informing that I’ve tested positive for Covid. Received the report this afternoon. I have no symptoms but am self-isolating. I request anyone who has been in contact with me to please monitor themselves and get tested. I'm sure I'll be back in harness soon! — Dr. Indu Bhushan (@ibhushan) September 18, 2020

A record single-day spike of 96,424 coronavirus cases on Friday has pushed India's Covid-19 tally to 52,14,678. The death toll has climbed to 84,372, with the virus claiming 1,174 lives in a span of 24 hours, the health ministry data showed.

The health ministry has said that 60% of India’s case active coronavirus cases are concentrated across five worst-hit states -- Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh -- while 13 states and Union Territories have less than 5,000 active cases.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage