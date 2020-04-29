Uttar Pradesh: 25 students injured after bus rams into truck in Ayodhya

Image Source : PTI 25 students injured after bus rams into truck in Ayodhya

A bus carrying students from Prayagraj to Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh met with an accident in Ayodhya on Wednesday morning. Twenty-five students, the bus driver and a police constable were injured in the mishap. All the seriously injured have been admitted to the district hospital while others with minor injuries have been discharged after first aid.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus rammed into a stationary truck in the Bilari area when the driver, apparently, fell asleep.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure proper treatment of injured students and also make adequate arrangements for the onward journey of the other students.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Jah and other officials have reached the district hospital and some students have already left on their onward journey.

(With IANS inputs)

