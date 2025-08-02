Aurangzeb can never be our hero, not even for Indian Muslims: Fadnavis in Aap Ki Adalat In an interview at 'Aap Ki Adalat' with India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, Devendra Fadnavis said Aurangzeb had committed religious atrocities and razed temples, and thus he cannot be a "hero" for the Indian Muslims.

Amid the ongoing row over Aurangzeb in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that the Mughal Emperor cannot be a "hero" for the country, especially for the Indian Muslims, as he was an "outsider". In an interview at 'Aap Ki Adalat' with India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, Fadnavis said Aurangzeb had committed religious atrocities and razed temples, and thus he cannot be a "hero" for the Indian Muslims.

When Rajat Sharma mentioned the "Jago Hindu Jago" video that was played during elections, Devendra Fadnavis recited the entire song on the show and said, "I wrote that song during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, in which I had taken part. I sang this song during the bhoomi poojan of Ram Temple. That record became viral because of its recall value."

Rajat Sharma: You are saying, Jaago Hindu Jaago, why not say the same thing to Muslims?

Fadnavis: "Woh soye nahin hain, woh sotey hi nahin hain." (They are not asleep. They never sleep.)

Asked about his remark during elections that even a dog will not urinate at the place where Emperor Aurangzeb died, Fadnavis replied, "I said no dog will urinate on Aurangzeb's identity. Ab toh bhagwa laharayega poore Pakistan par. Hindustan par toh bhagwa hai hi."

Asked why, he said those who worship Aurangzeb's picture are "aulaad" (offspring) of the Mughal Emperor, Fadnavis replied, "Bilkul sahi baat kahi maine. Aurangzeb can never be our hero. He was an outsider. They were not born from this soil. Aurangzeb committed atrocities on our people in the name of religion; people were killed, and temples were razed. He can never become our hero. He cannot be a hero for Indian Muslims too, because Muslims, even though they have adopted a different faith, are sons of this soil. Those who are Aurangzeb ki aulaad do not belong to this soil. We will abuse those who praise Aurangzeb."

