Image Source : PTI Aurangabad: 2 COVID-19 deaths reported from Bhimnagar, Arif Colony

Two deaths linked to coronavirus have been reported in Aurangabad in the last 24 hours. A 76-year-old woman who died in Bhimnagar at 7:00 am on Tuesday was coronavirus positive, reports confirmed later in the day.

Another casualty has been reported from the Arif Colony area where a 60-year-old man has died of COVID-19.

Both these infected were admitted to the hospital on April 19.

Aurangabad has, so far, reported 35 confirmed cases of coronavirus while the death toll in the city has now risen to 5. Fourteen out of these 35 infected have recovered from the disease.

