Attack on Tiranga rally in Canada: India conveys deep concern to Canadian Foreign Ministry

India has reacted strongly over the attack on Indians in Canada during a Tiranga rally. The Indian High Commission in Canada has verbally conveyed its concerns to the Canadian Foreign ministry over the incident.

The High Commission said that disturbing images of assault have caused grave concerns in India and people of India are deeply concerned about the safety of their families and friends in Canada. It said that they have approached the Government of India to seek an update on the prevailing security situation in Canada.

The Commission has asked the Canadian Foreign Ministry to keep it updated about the investigation and action taken to identify and prosecute the extremist elements responsible for such assaults.

Earlier this month, some members of the Indian diaspora in Canada received threats from Khalistani groups after they took out Tiranga rally. The diaspora organised a Tiranga and Mapple Car rally in Brampton. The rally was organised to celebrate India-Canada ties. But Khalistani supporters created ruckus as they attacked those taking part in the rally. Videos showed that pro-Khalistani supporters abused people of Indian origin and tried to bully them.

