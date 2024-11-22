Assembly Election Results 2024 Date: Poll outcome for Maharashtra, Jharkhand to be declared on November 23

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV (From left to right) BJP leader and former Jharkhand CM Babulal Marandi, former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena-UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and JMM leader and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

Assembly Election Result 2024: The Assembly Elections 2024 in Maharashtra and Jharkhand ended on November 20. The counting of votes will take place tomorrow, November 23, at 8 am. The voting for all 288 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra was held on November 20. Jharkhand voted in two phases on November 13 (43 seats) and November 20 (38 seats). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (SHS-UBT), and Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) are the important parties in Maharashtra. The BJP is in alliance with the Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, while the Congress has tied up with the Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar-led faction of the NCP. The BJP, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) are the important parties in Jharkhand. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal-United (JDU), and Jairam Kumar Mahato's Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) are other important parties.

According to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Voter Turnout App, 66.05 per cent of voters used their franchise in Maharashtra, while over 67 per cent voted in two phases in Jharkhand.

Maharashtra: The total number of electors in Maharashtra as per electoral rolls is 9,64,85,765. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Devendra Fadnavis was the Maharashtra Chief Minister from 2014 to 2019. Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray became the Chief Minister with the backing of Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP in 2019 and remained the CM till 2022 before Eknath Shinde engineered defection in the Shiv Sena and joined hands with the BJP. Shinde has been the Maharashtra CM since June, 2022.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) from Kopri-Pachpakhadi, former Chief Minister and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) from Nagpur South West, Ajit Pawar (NCP) from Baramati, Aaditya Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT) from Worli, Milind Deora (Shiv Sena) from Worli, Chandrashekhar Bawankule (BJP) from Kamthi, Sanjay Nirupam (Shiv Sena) from Dindoshi, Chhagan Bhujbal (NCP) from Yevla, Sudhir Mungantiwar (BJP) from Ballarpur, Girish Mahajan (BJP) from Jamner, Sunil Raut (Shiv Sena-UBT) from Vikhroli, Chandrakant Patil (BJP) from Kothrud, Balasaheb Thorat (Congress) from Sangamner, Nana Patole (Congress) from Sakoli, Prithviraj Chavan (Congress) from Karad South, Abu Asim Azmi (SP) from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, Nawab Malik (NCP) from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, Amit Thackeray (MNS) from Mahim, Rohit Rajendra Pawar (NCP-SP) from Karjat Jamkhed, Jitendra Awhad (NCP-SP) from Mumbra-Kalwa, Nitin Pawar (NCP) from Kalwan, Rajendra Gavit (BJP) from Palghar, Pratap Sarnaik (Shiv Sena) from Ovala-Majiwada, Ganesh Naik (BJP) from Airoli, Sunil Prabhu (Shiv Sena-UBT) from Dindoshi, Zeeshan Siddique (NCP) from Vandre East, Ashish Shelar (BJP) from Vandre West, Sada Sarvankar (Shiv Sena) from Mahim, Yamini Jadhav (Shiv Sena) from Byculla, Aditi Tatkare (NCP) from Shrivardhan, Dilip Walse Patil (NCP) from Ambegaon, Sanjay Jagtap (Congress) from Purandar, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil (BJP) from Shirdi, Ram Shinde (BJP) from Karjat Jamkhed, Amit Deshmukh (Congress) from Latur City, Dhiraj Deshmukh (Congress) from Latur Rural, Dhananjay Munde (NCP) from Parli, Sanjay Bansode (NCP) from Udgir, Ranajagjitsinha Patil (BJP) from Tuljapur, Vishwajeet Kadam (Congress) from Palus-Kadegaon, Sanjaykaka Patil (NCP) from Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal, Jayant Patil (NCP-SP) from Islampur, Vinay Kore (JSS) from Shahuwadi, Vijaykumar Gavit (BJP) from Nandurbar, Anil Bhaidas Patil (NCP) from Amalner, Rohini Khadse-Khewalkar (NCP-SP) from Muktainagar, Bhavana Gawali (Shiv Sena) from Risod, Ravi Rana (RYSP) from Badnera, Ashish Deshmukh (BJP) from Savner, Yashomati Thakur (Congress) from Teosa, Dharamrao Baba Atram (NCP) from Aheri, Vijay Wadettiwar (Congress) from Bramhapuri, Manikrao Thakare (Congress) from Digras, Sreejaya Chavan (BJP) from Bhokar, Nitesh Rane (BJP) from Kankavli, Nilesh Rane (Shiv Sena) from Kudal, Deepak Vasant Kesarkar (Shiv Sena) from Sawantwadi, Hasan Mushrif (NCP) from Kagal, and Bala Nandgaonkar (MNS) from Shivadi are some of the key candidates in the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls, the BJP and the Shiv Sena became the single-largest alliance with 161 seats (105-BJP and 56-Shiv Sena) and was set to form the government. However, the alliance broke off after the disagreement over sharing of the Chief Minister's post. Later, the Congress-NCP alliance with 98 seats (54-NCP and 44-Congress) decided to back Uddhav Thackeray as the next Chief Minister. Thackeray lasted till June, 2022, when senior Shiv Sena leader and Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde, with a majority of MLAs, decided to split the party and allied with the BJP. Shinde became the CM in June 2022. Ajit Pawar followed in the footsteps of Shinde and defected from the NCP with his loyal MLAs and became the Deputy Chief Minister in the Shinde government.

Jharkhand: The total number of electors in Jharkhand as per electoral rolls is 2,60,87,698. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) Hemant Soren was the state Chief Minister from December, 2019 to February, 2024. Champai Soren became the CM for a brief period between February, 2024 and July, 2024 when Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a land scam involving alleged money laundering. However, he was later released on bail and became the CM again in July, 2024. Champai Soren, who was upset after being sidelined in the party, joined the BJP.



Chief Minister Hemant Soren (JMM) from Barhait, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi (BJP) from Dhanwar, former Chief Minister Champai Soren (BJP) from Seraikella, Geeta Koda (BJP) from Jaganathpur, Saryu Roy (JDU) from Jamshedpur West, Hemant Soren's wife, Kalpana Soren (JMM) from Gandey, Sita Soren (BJP) from Jamtara, Louis Marandi (JMM) from Jama, Irfan Ansari (Congress) from Jamtara, Stephen Marandi (JMM) from Maheshpur, Mahua Maji (JMM) from Ranchi, Rameshwar Oraon (Congress) from Lohardaga, Sudesh Mahto (AJSU) from Silli, Chandreshwar Prasad Singh (BJP) from Ranchi, Sunil Soren (BJP) from Dumka, Lobin Hembrom (BJP) from Borio, Hemlal Murmu (JMM) from Litipara, Basant Soren (JMM) from Dumka, Dr Neera Yadav (BJP) from Kodarma, Jai Prakash Bhai Patel (Congress) from Mandu, Raj Kumar Yadav (CPI-ML(L) from Dhanwar, Vinod Kumar Singh (CPI-ML(L) from Bagodar, Kedar Hazra (JMM) from Jamua, Lambodar Mahto (AJSU) from Gomia, Ravindra Kumar Pandey (BJP) from Bermo, Amar Kumar Bauri (BJP) from Chandankiyari, Ajoy Kumar (Congress) from Jamshedpur East, Banna Gupta (Congress) from Jamshedpur West, Nilkanth Singh Munda (BJP) from Khunti, Sudarshan Bhagat (BJP) from Gumla, Chamra Linda (JMM) from Bishunpur, Sameer Oraon (BJP) from Bishunpur, Kamlesh Kumar Singh (BJP) from Hussainabad, Bhanu Pratap Shahi (BJP) from Bhawanathpur, Krishna Nand Tripathi (Congress) from Daltonganj, Ramchandra Chandravanshi (BJP) from Bishrampur, Randhir Kumar Singh (BJP) from Sarath, and Pradeep Yadav (Congress) from Poreyahat are some of the key candidates in the Jharkhand Assembly polls.

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly polls, the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance with 47 seats (30 JMM, 16 Congress, and 1 RJD) defeated the incumbent BJP led by Chief Minister Raghubar Das. The BJP was reduced to 25 seats and lost power. The Babulal Marandi's Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (P) won 3 seats, while the Sudesh Mahto-led AJSU secured just 2 seats. The BJP and the AJSU suffered as both couldn't continue their alliance in the 2019 polls. However, the BJP was the single-largest party in terms of the vote percentage as it managed to get 33.37% of the popular vote.