Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch poll results?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE Streaming

Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE Streaming: Elections results in Maharashtra and Jharkhand will be out on November 23. The final turnout in Maharashtra Assembly polls was 66.05 per cent as per EVM votes, up from 61.1 per cent in 2019, Election Commission officials said. Polls to the 288-member state Assembly were held on Wednesday, while votes will be counted on Saturday. The fight in the western state is between 'Mahayuti' which is an alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) of Ajit Pawar against Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) which comprises of Congress, Sharad Pawar's NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray.

In Jharkhand, the Hemant Sore-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is in an alliance with the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The BJP has forged a pact with the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal United (JDU) and the Chirag Paswan led LJP (Ram Vilas).

Stay tuned to the India TV news channel for the latest and comprehensive results-related updates. The results will be available on India TV platforms:

Live TV: https://www.indiatvnews.com/livetv

English Website: https://www.indiatvnews.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/IndiaTVNewsEnglish

WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va4LODS8PgsPzUEUt31t

You can also watch the live streaming on social media platforms:



X (formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/indiatv

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IndiaTV

What happened in 2019 Assembly Election in Maharashtra?

The 2019 elections marked a turning point in Maharashtra's political landscape, with the BJP and Shiv Sena parting ways after years of alliance due to disagreements over the Chief Minister's post. The Shiv Sena, which had won 56 seats against the BJP's 105, demanded a rotational Chief Ministerial arrangement, a demand that the BJP refused, leading to the alliance's breakdown. The resulting hung Assembly led to the imposition of President's Rule in the state. Uddhav Thackeray became the CM after the support of Congress and Sharad Pawar.

What happened in 2014 Assembly Election in Maharashtra?

In 2014, the BJP formed the government in the state with Devendra Fadnavis elected as the Chief Minister of the state. The BJP in 2014 won 122 seats, the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray had then won 63 seats. Congress too won 42 seats, while NCP won 41 seats.

What happened in 2019 Assembly Election in Jharkhand?

In 2019, the JMM-led alliance bagged 47 seats, wresting power from the saffron party in the state. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) had secured 30 seats, while the Congress bagged 16, and the RJD one seat. The BJP had managed to win 25 seats, JVM-P 3, AJSU Party 2, and the CPI-ML and NCP one each, besides two Independents emerging victorious.

What happened in 2014 Assembly Election in Jharkhand?

Jharkhand Assembly election 2014 was a decisive election as the BJP-led NDA formed a government after defeating Hemant Soren's JMM. The BJP provided Jharkhand its first government which completed its full term under CM Raghubar Das. The BJP and the AJSU alliance won 42 seats (37 BJP and 5 AJSU).