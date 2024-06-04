Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Assembly Bypoll results latest updates

Assembly Bypoll Result 2024 Live: Tussle on 25 Assembly constituencies underway as BJP, Congress eye dominance

Assembly Bypoll Result 2024 Live: The counting of votes on 25 Assembly seats in the bypolls began at 8 AM. The Bharatiya Janata Party, the Indian National Congress and the other parties are vying for victories on the by-election seats across 12 states, which include Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, among others.

The assembly seats which went into the voting are Agiaon (Bihar), Manavadar (Gujarat), Vijapur (Gujarat), Khambhat (Gujarat), Porbandar (Gujarat), Vaghodia (Gujarat), Karnal (Haryana), Kutlehar (Himachal Pradesh), Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh), Barsar (Himachal Pradesh), Lahaul and Spiti (Himachal Pradesh), Gagret (Himachal Pradesh), Sujanpur (Himachal Pradesh), Gandey (Jharkhand), Shorapur (Karnataka), Bagidora (Rajasthan), Vilavancode (Tamil Nadu), Secunderabad Cantt (Telangana), Ramnagar (Tripura), Dadraul (Uttar Pradesh), Lucknow East (Uttar Pradesh), Gainsari (Uttar Pradesh), Duddhi (Uttar Pradesh), Bhagawangola (West Bengal), and Baranagar (West Bengal).

The six Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh went for bypolls after six Congress MLAs were disqualified for rebellion for going against the party whip during a vote on the state budget. The BJP fielded the rebellions from the same seats they held for Congress. In Gujarat, five seats went to the by-election due to the incumbent MLAs resigning and joining the BJP. The Shorapur (Karnataka) and Bhagwangola (West Bengal) seats went for the bypolls due to the demise of the MLAs. Haryana's former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar vacated the Karnal seat, which was also voted subsequently.

In UP's Gainsari, the by-election voting took place due to the demise of SP MLA Shiv Pratap Yadav, while Tripura's Ramnagar seat went to the polls due to the death of BJP MLA Surajit Datta.

In Jharkhand's Gandey, the voting became necessary after the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad, while East Lucknow went for the polling due to the death of sitting MLA Ashutosh Tandon. Follow this space for the latest updates of results of all the 25 Assembly constituencies' by-polls.