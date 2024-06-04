Tuesday, June 04, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Assembly Bypoll Result 2024 Live: Tussle on 25 Assembly constituencies underway as BJP, Congress eye dominance
Live now

Assembly Bypoll Result 2024 Live: Tussle on 25 Assembly constituencies underway as BJP, Congress eye dominance

Assembly Bypoll Result 2024 Live: The counting of votes on 25 Assembly constituencies began at 8 AM on June 4. Several candidates are vying for victory in the bypolls held across 12 states which include Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, UP and Bihar among others. Follow for the latest updates on counting.

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: June 04, 2024 10:11 IST
Assembly bypoll 2024 results, vote counting
Image Source : INDIA TV Assembly Bypoll results latest updates

Assembly Bypoll Result 2024 Live: Tussle on 25 Assembly constituencies underway as BJP, Congress eye dominance

Assembly Bypoll Result 2024 Live: The counting of votes on 25 Assembly seats in the bypolls began at 8 AM. The Bharatiya Janata Party, the Indian National Congress and the other parties are vying for victories on the by-election seats across 12 states, which include Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, among others.

The assembly seats which went into the voting are Agiaon (Bihar), Manavadar (Gujarat), Vijapur (Gujarat), Khambhat (Gujarat), Porbandar (Gujarat), Vaghodia (Gujarat), Karnal (Haryana), Kutlehar (Himachal Pradesh), Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh), Barsar (Himachal Pradesh), Lahaul and Spiti (Himachal Pradesh), Gagret (Himachal Pradesh), Sujanpur (Himachal Pradesh), Gandey (Jharkhand), Shorapur (Karnataka), Bagidora (Rajasthan), Vilavancode (Tamil Nadu), Secunderabad Cantt (Telangana), Ramnagar (Tripura), Dadraul (Uttar Pradesh), Lucknow East (Uttar Pradesh), Gainsari (Uttar Pradesh), Duddhi (Uttar Pradesh), Bhagawangola (West Bengal), and Baranagar (West Bengal).

The six Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh went for bypolls after six Congress MLAs were disqualified for rebellion for going against the party whip during a vote on the state budget. The BJP fielded the rebellions from the same seats they held for Congress. In Gujarat, five seats went to the by-election due to the incumbent MLAs resigning and joining the BJP. The Shorapur (Karnataka) and Bhagwangola (West Bengal) seats went for the bypolls due to the demise of the MLAs. Haryana's former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar vacated the Karnal seat, which was also voted subsequently. 

In UP's Gainsari, the by-election voting took place due to the demise of SP MLA Shiv Pratap Yadav, while Tripura's Ramnagar seat went to the polls due to the death of BJP MLA Surajit Datta.

In Jharkhand's Gandey, the voting became necessary after the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad, while East Lucknow went for the polling due to the death of sitting MLA Ashutosh Tandon. Follow this space for the latest updates of results of all the 25 Assembly constituencies' by-polls.

 

 

Live updates :Assembly Bypoll Result 2024 Latest Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jun 04, 2024 10:08 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Assembly Bypoll Result 2024 latest updates: BJP leading on all seats in Gujarat!

    The Bharatiya Janata Party candidates are leading in all five seats in Gujarat bypolls. 

  • Jun 04, 2024 10:01 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Assembly Bypoll Result 2024 live: Himachal Pradesh bypolls update!!

    BJP is leading on three seats in the Himachal Pradesh bypolls. Congress is ahead on two, while Independent candidate Dr Ram Lal is leading the other. 

    BJP's Sudhir Sharma (Dharamshala), Inder Dutt Lakhanpal (Barsar) and Davinder Kumar (Kutlehar) are leading.

    Captain Ranjit Singh is ahead on the Sujanpur seat and Rakesh Kalia leads on the Gagret seat

    Independent candidate Dr Ram Lal Markanda is ahead on the Lahaul and Spiti seat

  • Jun 04, 2024 9:49 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Assembly Bypoll Result 2024 live: BJP leading in Lucknow East!

    BJP candidate O. P. Srivastava is leading on the Lucknow East seat in UP. INC's Mukesh Singh Chauhan is following him on second. This is the seat the BJP has held since 1991

  • Jun 04, 2024 9:39 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Assembly Bypoll Result 2024 latest updates: Congress candidate leads in Tamil Nadu's Vilavancode

    Congress party's candidate Tharahai Cuthbert is leading as per initial trends, PTI reported. This is after counting of postal ballots and votes from several regions.

    Nanthini (BJP), Rani U (AIADMK) and Jemini R (Naam Tamilar Katchi) are the other key candidates.

  • Jun 04, 2024 9:32 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Assembly Bypoll Result 2024 live: Arjun Devabhai Modhwadia leads

    BJP's Arjun Devabhai Modhwadia is leading the Porbandar seat as per the early trends. 

  • Jun 04, 2024 9:23 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Assembly Bypoll Result 2024 live: BJP candidate leading in Khambhat

    Bharatiya Janata Party's Chiragkumar Arvindbhai Patel is leading on the Khambhat seat in Gujarat. INC's Mahendrasinh Harisinh Parmar is following him in second

  • Jun 04, 2024 9:16 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Assembly Bypoll Result 2024 live: BJP, Congress trailing in Bagidora

    Both the BJP and Congress party candidates are trailing on the Bagidora seat. Bharat Adivasi Party's Jaikrishn Patel is leading in the seat as per the initial counting

  • Jun 04, 2024 9:12 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Assembly Bypoll Result 2024 live: Sudhir Sharma leading in Dharamshala!

    The counting is underway. BJP's Sudhir Sharma is leading on the Dharamshala seat.

    Independent candidate RAM LAL MARKANDA is ahead on the Lahaul and Spiti seat

  • Jun 04, 2024 9:08 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Assembly Bypoll Result 2024 latest updates: Which candidates won Vidhan Sabha Elections in those bypoll seats in Karnataka

    INC's Raja Venkatappa Nayak won the Vidhan Sabha polls on Shorapur seat in the 2023 Karnataka Elections

    INC's Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya won the Vidhan Sabha Polls on the Bagidora seat in 2023 Rajasthan Elections

  • Jun 04, 2024 9:05 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Assembly Bypoll Result 2024 latest updates: Which candidates won Vidhan Sabha Elections in those bypoll seats in Tamil Nadu, Telangana?

    INC's S. Vijayadharani won the Vilavancode seat in 2021

    BRS party's G. Lasya Nanditha won the Secunderabad Cantt in 2023 Vidhan Sabha polls

  • Jun 04, 2024 8:51 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Assembly Bypoll Result 2024 latest updates: Which candidates won Vidhan Sabha Elections in those bypoll seats in Uttar Pradesh?

    Four seats out of 403 UP's Vidhan Sabha seats have gone in for the bypolls. Here are the winners of those seats in the 2022 Vidhan Sabha Elections:

    MANVENDRA SINGH of BJP won the Dadraul seat in 2022

    BJP's Ashutosh Tandon 'Gopal Ji ' won the Lucknow East in 2022

    Samajwadi Party's DR. SHIV PRATAP YADAV won the Gainsari seat in 2022

    BJP's RAMDULAR won the Duddhi seat in the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections

  • Jun 04, 2024 8:37 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Assembly Bypoll Result 2024 live: Which candidates won Vidhan Sabha Elections in those bypoll seats in Gujarat?

    Here are the winners of Gujarat seats (that have gone into the bypolls) the last time Assembly elections were held there in 2022:

    INC's ARVINDBHAI JINABHAI LADANI won the elections in Manavadar the last time Vidhan Sabha elections were held here in 2022

    INC's Dr C. J. CHAVDA won the elections on the Vijapur seat in 2022

    INC's CHIRAGKUMAR ARVINDBHAI PATEL won the Khambhat seat in 2022

    INC's Arjunbhai Devabhai Modhwadia won the Porbandar seat the last time Vidhan Sabha Elections were held here in 2022

    Independent candidate DHARMENDRASINH RANUBHA VAGHELA (BAPU) won the Assembly polls in Vagodhia in 2022

  • Jun 04, 2024 8:25 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Assembly Bypoll Result 2024 live: Which candidates won Vidhan Sabha Elections in those bypoll seats in Himachal seats?

    Indian National Congress' Davinder Kumar won the Kutlehar seat when the Vidhan Sabha polls were held in Himachal Pradesh in 2022.

    INC's SUDHIR SHARMA was the winner of the Dharamshala seat in 2022

    INC's Chaitanya Sharma won the Gagret seat in 2022

    INC's RAVI THAKUR won the Lahaul and Spiti seat in 2022 when the Assembly polls were held

    INC's INDER DUTT LAKHANPAL was the winner from the Barsar seat

    INC's RAJINDER SINGH won the Sujanpur seat in 2022

  • Jun 04, 2024 8:21 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Assembly Bypoll Result 2024 latest updates: Congress' candidates from Himachal Pradesh!

    The Congress party has fielded Anuradha Rana, Subash Chand, Captain Ranjit Singh, Rakesh Kalia, Vivek Sharma and Devinder Jaggi as its candidates for those six seats

  • Jun 04, 2024 8:16 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Assembly Bypoll Result 2024 live updates: BJP's candidates from Himachal Pradesh!

    BJP has fielded the six Congress turncoats as its candidates across the six Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh for the bypolls. The saffron party has fielded Sudhir Sharma (Dharamshala), Ravi Thakur (Lahaul and Spiti), Rajinder Rana (Sujanpur), Inder Dutt Lakhanpal (Barsar), Chetanya Sharma (Gagret) and Devinder Kumar Bhutto (Kutlehar) as its candidates for the polls.

  • Jun 04, 2024 8:09 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Assembly Bypoll Result 2024 live: Counting in progress!

    The counting is in progress across the 25 Assembly constituencies in the bypolls. Several candidates are vying for victories in those seats. All six seats of Himachal Pradesh are up for counting and the other states too

  • Jun 04, 2024 8:03 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Assembly Bypoll Result 2024 updates: Counting of votes begins

    It's 8 AM on the clock and the counting of votes has begun on those 25 seats. 

  • Jun 04, 2024 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Assembly Bypoll Result 2024 updates: Why these seats went into the bypolls?

    The 25 seats went into the bypolls due to the resignations of several candidates and also due to the demise of a few others.

  • Jun 04, 2024 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Assembly Bypoll Result 2024 updates: On which seats bypolls were held?

    Bypoll elections were held in 25 Assembly constituencies across 12 states. Agiaon (Bihar), Manavadar (Gujarat), Vijapur (Gujarat), Khambhat (Gujarat), Porbandar (Gujarat), Vaghodia (Gujarat), Karnal (Haryana), Kutlehar (Himachal Pradesh), Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh), Barsar (Himachal Pradesh), Lahaul and Spiti (Himachal Pradesh), Gagret (Himachal Pradesh), Sujanpur (Himachal Pradesh), Gandey (Jharkhand), Shorapur (Karnataka), Bagidora (Rajasthan), Vilavancode (Tamil Nadu), Secunderabad Cantt (Telangana), Ramnagar (Tripura), Dadraul (Uttar Pradesh), Lucknow East (Uttar Pradesh), Gainsari (Uttar Pradesh), Duddhi (Uttar Pradesh), Bhagawangola (West Bengal), and Baranagar (West Bengal) are the seats that went into the polling

  • Jun 04, 2024 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Assembly Bypoll Result 2024 updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM

    The counting of votes is set to begin at 8 AM for the Bypolls at 25 Assembly constituencies across 12 states. The states include - Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement
X