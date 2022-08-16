Assam shocker! Man carries severed head into police station - here's what happened

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

Assam news : In a shocking incident, a man walked into a local police station carrying a fellow villager's severed head after an argument over a bet on a football match in Assam's Sonitpur district.

A senior police officer said that the incident took place on Monday in the Doyalur area under the Rangapara Police Station limits. The football match was organized on the occasion of Independence Day, the officer added.

"Tuniram Madri was supporting one of the two teams, while Hem Ram was a fan of the other. They promised that one has to give Rs 500 to the other if his team loses.

"Ram won the bet and asked for the money but Madri did not honour the promise and instead asked him to go for dinner," the officer said. According to the police, Ram kept on demanding the money and Madri, in a fit of anger, took out a sharp-edged weapon from his bag and beheaded him.

The accused walked into the Rangapara police station with the severed head late on Monday night. "He was taken into custody for interrogation, and all aspects of the case are being investigated," the officer added.

