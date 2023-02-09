Assam Police busts fake Indian currency racket, recovers counterfeit notes value of over Rs 33 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Assam Police busts fake currency racket

Assam Police busted a fake Indian currency notes racket and apprehended two persons in Nagaon district, said an official on Thursday. Police recovered fake currency value of over Rs 33 lakhs. Assam and its neighboring West Bengal are the hotspots of counterfeit currencies.

West Bengal reports highest number of fake notes cases: NCRB data

According to the report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) released in August 2022, West Bengal lodged 82 cases of counterfeit bank and currency notes in 2021, the highest in the country,

Assam was at the second spot, reporting 75 cases, while Tamil Nadu was at the third spot with 62 cases.

Among other states, Maharashtra reported 55 cases, Rajasthan reported 54 cases and Uttar Pradesh reported 42 cases, according to the report.

639 cases in 2021

In all, India reported 639 cases of counterfeit bank and currency notes in 2021.

This was not the first time that West Bengal, which shares international boundaries with Bangladesh and Nepal, reported the highest number of such cases. However, in 2021, the number of cases declined. In 2019, the state reported 208 cases of counterfeit bank and currency notes and in 2020, it was at 109.

