Assam-NE States Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: List of constituency-wise leading candidates and parties

Assam-NE States Lok Sabha Election Leading Candidate List 2024: The stage is set for the Lok Sabha election results as the vote counting started on Tuesday morning. In the next few hours, the Election Commission of India will declare the people's verdict. In Assam the main poll fight was between Congress and BJP but there were some regional players also, that tried their electoral luck. AJP, AGP, AIUDF and AAP were in the fray. They also made alliance with Congress and BJP.

Assam voted in three phases for the Lok Sabha elections. Altogether 81.56 per cent of the 2.45 crore voters of 14 constituencies registered their franchise in the total three phases of the Lok Sabha elections in Assam. In the first phase of polls held on April 19, 78.25 per cent of the voters exercised their franchise to decide the political fate of 35 candidates for the Kaziranga, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur and Lakhimpur constituencies. In the second phase on April 26, 81.17 per cent of the electorate cast their votes to choose their representative for Karimganj, Silchar(SC), Diphu (ST), Nagaon and Darrang-Udalguri from among 61 candidates. The turnout was 85.45 per cent in the third and final phase on May 7 when voters of Dhubri, Barpeta, Kokrajhar (ST) and Guwahati seats exercised their franchise. There were 47 candidates in this phase.

As far as other Northeast states are concerned, the Bharatiya Janata Party is hoping for repeat of the success story it achieved in the last two Lok Sabha elections under Narendra Modi's leadership in the region. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa, a key strategist for the BJP, has been instrumental in building electoral ground in the region for the party which was earlier seen as Congress and its allies' stronghold. The entire Northeast region, including Sikkim, sends 25 members to Parliament. The seven sisters states (northeastern states) – Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura, and Sikkim - voted in three phases on April 19, 26, and May 7.

Northeast States & Lok Sabha seats

Assam: 14 Lok Sabha seats

Arunachal Pradesh: 2

Manipur: 2

Meghalaya: 2

Mizoram: 1

Nagaland: 1

Tripura - 2

Sikkim: 1

Key candidates and seats to watch out for:

Prominent candidates in Assam include Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (BJP), Lok Sabha Deputy leader of the opposition Gaurav Gogoi (Congress), state minister Parimal Suklabaidya (BJP) and Badruddin Ajmal (AIUDF).

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Complete list of constituencies and its leading candidates from Assam-NE States:

Serial Number Constituency State Key Candidates/Parties Leading Candidate/Party 1 Kokrajhar Assam Joyanta Basumatary (UPPL) Garjan Mushahary (Congress) 2 Dhubri Assam Zabed Islam (AGP) Rakibul Hussain (Congress) 3 Barpeta Assam Phani Bhusan Choudhury (AGP) Deep Bayan (Congress) 4 Darrang–Udalguri Assam Dilip Saikia (BJP) Madhab Rajbangshi (Congress) 5 Guwahati Assam Bijuli Kalita Medhi (BJP) Mira Barthakur Goswami (Congress) 6 Diphu Assam Amar Sing Tisso (BJP) Joyram Engleng (Congress) 7 Karimganj Assam Kripanath Mallah (BJP) Rashid Ahmed Choudhary (Congress) 8 Silchar Assam Parimal Suklabaidya (BJP) Surjya Kanta Sarkar (Congress) 9 Nagaon Assam Suresh Bora (BJP) Pradyut Bordoloi (Congress) 10 Kaziranga Assam Kamakhya Prasad Tasa (BJP) Roselina Tirkey (Congress) 11 Sonitpur Assam Ranjit Dutta (BJP) Premlal Ganju (Congress) 12 Lakhimpur Assam Pradan Baruah (BJP) Uday Shankar Hazarika (Congress) 13 Dibrugarh Assam Sarbananda Sonowal (BJP) Lurinjyoti Gogoi (AJP) 14 Jorhat Assam Topon Kumar Gogoi (BJP) Gaurav Gogoi (Congress) BJP's Gaurav Gogoi leads 15 East Tripura Tripura Kriti Devi Debbarman (BJP), Rajendra Reang (CPM) BJP's Kriti Devi Debbarman leading 16 West Tripura Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb (BJP), Ashish Kumar Saha (Congress) BJP's Biplab Kumar Deb leading 17 Tura Meghalaya Agatha K Sangma (NPP), Saleng Sangma (Congress) 18 Shillong Meghalaya Dr Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh (NPP), Vincent H Pala (Congress), 19 Arunachal West Arunachal Pradesh Kiren Rijiju (BJP), Nabam Tuki (Congress) BJP's Kiren Rijiju leading 20 Arunachal East Arunachal Pradesh Tapir Gao (BJP), Bosiram Siram (Congress) BJP's Tapir Gao leading 21 Outer Manipur Manipur Alfred Kan-Ngam Arthur (Congress), Kachui Timothy Zimik (NPF) NPF candidate Kachui Timothy Zimik leads 22 Inner Manipur Manipur Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh (BJP) Angomcha Bimol Akoijam (Congress) 23 Mizoram Mizoram Vanlalhmuaka (BJP), Richard Vanlalhmangaiha (ZPM), K Vanlalvena (MNF), Lalbiakzama (Congress) 24 Nagaland Nagaland Dr Chumben Murry (NDPP), S Supongmeren Jamir (Congress) 25 Sikkim Sikkim Dinesh Chandra Nepal (BJP) Indra Hang Subba (SKM), Prem Das Rai (SDF)