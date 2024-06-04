Assam-NE States Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: List of constituency-wise leading candidates and parties

Assam-NE States Lok Sabha Election Leading Candidate List 2024: The stage is set for the Lok Sabha election results as the vote counting started on Tuesday morning. In the next few hours, the Election Commission of India will declare the people's verdict. In Assam the main poll fight was between Congress and BJP but there were some regional players also, that tried their electoral luck. AJP, AGP, AIUDF and AAP were in the fray. They also made alliance with Congress and BJP.
Assam voted in three phases for the Lok Sabha elections. Altogether 81.56 per cent of the 2.45 crore voters of 14 constituencies registered their franchise in the total three phases of the Lok Sabha elections in Assam. In the first phase of polls held on April 19, 78.25 per cent of the voters exercised their franchise to decide the political fate of 35 candidates for the Kaziranga, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur and Lakhimpur constituencies. In the second phase on April 26, 81.17 per cent of the electorate cast their votes to choose their representative for Karimganj, Silchar(SC), Diphu (ST), Nagaon and Darrang-Udalguri from among 61 candidates. The turnout was 85.45 per cent in the third and final phase on May 7 when voters of Dhubri, Barpeta, Kokrajhar (ST) and Guwahati seats exercised their franchise. There were 47 candidates in this phase.
As far as other Northeast states are concerned, the Bharatiya Janata Party is hoping for repeat of the success story it achieved in the last two Lok Sabha elections under Narendra Modi's leadership in the region. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa, a key strategist for the BJP, has been instrumental in building electoral ground in the region for the party which was earlier seen as Congress and its allies' stronghold. The entire Northeast region, including Sikkim, sends 25 members to Parliament. The seven sisters states (northeastern states) – Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura, and Sikkim - voted in three phases on April 19, 26, and May 7.
Northeast States & Lok Sabha seats
- Assam: 14 Lok Sabha seats
- Arunachal Pradesh: 2
- Manipur: 2
- Meghalaya: 2
- Mizoram: 1
- Nagaland: 1
- Tripura - 2
- Sikkim: 1
Key candidates and seats to watch out for:
Prominent candidates in Assam include Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (BJP), Lok Sabha Deputy leader of the opposition Gaurav Gogoi (Congress), state minister Parimal Suklabaidya (BJP) and Badruddin Ajmal (AIUDF).
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Complete list of constituencies and its leading candidates from Assam-NE States:
|Serial Number
|Constituency
|State
|Key Candidates/Parties
|Leading Candidate/Party
|1
|Kokrajhar
|Assam
|Joyanta Basumatary (UPPL) Garjan Mushahary (Congress)
|2
|Dhubri
|Assam
|Zabed Islam (AGP) Rakibul Hussain (Congress)
|3
|Barpeta
|Assam
|Phani Bhusan Choudhury (AGP) Deep Bayan (Congress)
|4
|Darrang–Udalguri
|Assam
|Dilip Saikia (BJP) Madhab Rajbangshi (Congress)
|5
|Guwahati
|Assam
|
Bijuli Kalita Medhi (BJP) Mira Barthakur Goswami (Congress)
|6
|Diphu
|Assam
|Amar Sing Tisso (BJP) Joyram Engleng (Congress)
|7
|Karimganj
|Assam
|Kripanath Mallah (BJP) Rashid Ahmed Choudhary (Congress)
|8
|Silchar
|Assam
|Parimal Suklabaidya (BJP) Surjya Kanta Sarkar (Congress)
|9
|Nagaon
|Assam
|Suresh Bora (BJP) Pradyut Bordoloi (Congress)
|10
|Kaziranga
|Assam
|Kamakhya Prasad Tasa (BJP) Roselina Tirkey (Congress)
|11
|Sonitpur
|Assam
|Ranjit Dutta (BJP) Premlal Ganju (Congress)
|12
|Lakhimpur
|Assam
|Pradan Baruah (BJP) Uday Shankar Hazarika (Congress)
|13
|Dibrugarh
|Assam
|Sarbananda Sonowal (BJP) Lurinjyoti Gogoi (AJP)
|14
|Jorhat
|Assam
|Topon Kumar Gogoi (BJP) Gaurav Gogoi (Congress)
|BJP's Gaurav Gogoi leads
|15
|East Tripura
|Tripura
|Kriti Devi Debbarman (BJP), Rajendra Reang (CPM)
|BJP's Kriti Devi Debbarman leading
|16
|West Tripura
|Tripura
|Biplab Kumar Deb (BJP), Ashish Kumar Saha (Congress)
|BJP's Biplab Kumar Deb leading
|17
|Tura
|Meghalaya
|Agatha K Sangma (NPP), Saleng Sangma (Congress)
|18
|Shillong
|Meghalaya
|
Dr Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh (NPP), Vincent H Pala (Congress),
|19
|Arunachal West
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Kiren Rijiju (BJP), Nabam Tuki (Congress)
|BJP's Kiren Rijiju leading
|20
|Arunachal East
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Tapir Gao (BJP), Bosiram Siram (Congress)
|BJP's Tapir Gao leading
|21
|Outer Manipur
|Manipur
|Alfred Kan-Ngam Arthur (Congress), Kachui Timothy Zimik (NPF)
|NPF candidate Kachui Timothy Zimik leads
|22
|Inner Manipur
|Manipur
|Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh (BJP) Angomcha Bimol Akoijam (Congress)
|23
|Mizoram
|Mizoram
|
Vanlalhmuaka (BJP), Richard Vanlalhmangaiha (ZPM), K Vanlalvena (MNF), Lalbiakzama (Congress)
|24
|Nagaland
|Nagaland
|
Dr Chumben Murry (NDPP), S Supongmeren Jamir (Congress)
|25
|Sikkim
|Sikkim
|Dinesh Chandra Nepal (BJP)
Indra Hang Subba (SKM),
Prem Das Rai (SDF)
|Biplab Kumar Deb