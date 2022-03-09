Assam municipal polls: BJP wins big, PM Modi says victory 'faith in party's development agenda'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Dibrugarh: BJP supporters holding party flags, celebrate with colours after the partys lead in the Assam Municipal elections, outside the party office, in Dibrugarh, Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Assam Municipal Boards elections results: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has swept by leading in 64 out of 80 Municipal Corporations in Assam. Out of 977 wards, results for 57 have already been declared uncontested, and elections were held for the remaining 920 wards.

In the 80 Municipal Corporations, which consist of 977 wards, the BJP is leading in 548 wards, followed by Congress in 61 wards.

The polls recorded a total voter turnout of 70 per cent, said the state election commission.

Assam CM and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Twitter said, "The grand victory of BJP in Assam in the Assam Municipal Election reflects the trust of all sections of the society in Adarniya PM Modi ji's vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas & Sabka Prayaas. Grateful to the people for this massive mandate."

PM Narendra Modi reacted, and said, "Gratitude to the people of Assam for blessing BJP and our allies in the recently concluded municipal elections. This shows their faith in our Party’s development agenda. I applaud our hardworking Karyakartas for their efforts and service among people. "

In the Assam civic polls, 2,532 candidates are in the fray. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded the maximum number of candidates (825), followed by Congress with 706 candidates and BJP's ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) with 243 candidates.

On the sweeping victory, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the landslide victory in Assam municipal elections reflected people's unwavering trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP's politics of development.

Shah also congratulated Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party State President Bhabesh Kalita, BJP Assam Pradesh and the party's ally.

"The landslide victory in Assam municipal elections reflects people's unwavering trust in PM Narendra Modi led BJP's politics of development. Grateful to the people of Assam for their continued support. Congratulations to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bhabesh kalita, BJP Assam Pradesh and our ally," Shah said in a tweet.



