Assam announces 3% reservation in govt grade I & II jobs for tea garden and adivasi people

Guwahati:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced 3% reservation in the government grade I & II jobs for tea garden and adivasi people and added that the state cabinet has approved Rs 335 crore to establish the second Sainik School of Assam at Langvoku area in Karbi Anglong."

He also stated that the Assam cabinet meeting was held at Assam Legislative Assembly and the state cabinet has approved the Vote on Account for 2026-27 and also approved the State Finance Minister Ajanta Neog to table the Vote on Account in the state assembly. “We have given the first instalment fund of Rs 10,000 to 32 lakh women of the state under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Scheme. We have found that some genuine beneficiaries have left to get fund of the scheme. The state cabinet today approved 1,03,500 new beneficiaries," he said.

Earlier this week, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that while several infrastructure projects in the state have received Union government sanctions, approval for the elevated corridor from Guwahati Airport to Assam's Jalukbari is still awaited.

Speaking at a press conference, Sarma highlighted major ongoing and upcoming projects under the Guwahati Ring Road and other key corridors.

"We have received sanction for several projects. Under the Guwahati Ring Road, the Kurua-Narengi bridge will also be included. The Union government and Assam government will spend Rs 5,729 crore, with land acquisition costs of Rs 7,000 crore. The Union government will spend Rs 6,957 crore under the Kaziranga elevated corridor project," he said.

The 121.43 km-long Guwahati Ring Road project has been divided into three main sections. The first section, about 55 km long, will stretch from Baihata Chariali to Sonapur via Kuruwa and Chandrapur.

This part will include a four-lane road and several six-lane bridges, including the 2.9 KM Kuruwa-Narengi bridge over the Brahmaputra, as well as five other bridges, three flyovers, and three road overbridges.He further informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam in March to lay the foundation stone for the Silchar-Shillong-Guwahati high-speed corridor project.