SC to hear Arvind Kejriwal's pleas in excise policy scam case today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: CBI officials leave with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the Rouse Avenue Court after the court sent him to the probe agency custody in the Excise policy case.

The Supreme Court is set to hear Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea against his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the excise policy scam case on August 14. The hearing follows the Delhi High Court's decision upholding his arrest. Additionally, the top court will consider Kejriwal's separate plea for bail.

Bench of justices to preside

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan will preside over the case. The Supreme Court agreed to an urgent listing of Kejriwal's plea after senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi requested immediate attention to the matter.

High Court's decision upheld arrest

On August 5, the Delhi High Court upheld the legality of Kejriwal's arrest, rejecting claims of malice in the CBI's actions. The court emphasised that Kejriwal's influence over witnesses necessitated his arrest, which subsequently led to key testimonies. The High Court advised Kejriwal to seek regular bail through the trial court.

Case background

The excise policy, which was scrapped in 2022 following an investigation ordered by the Delhi lieutenant governor, has been at the center of the controversy. Both the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) allege that irregularities and undue favours were granted during the policy's modification and execution. The Supreme Court's hearing on August 14 will be crucial in determining the next steps in the legal battle.

Also read | Delhi airport tightens security, imposes curbs on non-scheduled flights on Independence Day: Check details