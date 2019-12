Image Source : FILE Govt to administer oath to Delhi schoolboys to behave with girls: CM Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that the Delhi government will administer an oath to male students at all schools to behave well with girls and not indulge in crimes against women. Addressing the FICCI women's meet, the chief minister said mothers and sisters need to talk to boys that they will not accept them at home if they do wrong to women.

More details awaited.

