Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against Delhi High Court stay on his bail in excise policy case

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday moved to the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court's interim stay on the trial court's order granting him bail in an Enforcement Directorate (ED) case linked to an alleged excise scam. The Delhi CM's lawyers have appealed for a hearing tomorrow morning.

The AAP national convenor, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, could have been released from Tihar jail on Friday if the high court had not granted interim relief to the central anti-money laundering agency.

Here's what Kejriwal said in plea

Kejriwal, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, in his petition said that the High Court has stayed the bail order ignoring the established legal process and tradition. In this regard, the basic principles of justice and bail established in the country have also been violated.

The petition also states in political terms that due to being a critic of the ruling party at the Centre, he has become a victim of ED's displeasure and discriminatory process.

The petition states that the High Court has also overlooked something while reviewing the lower court's order. This stay should not be maintained even for a day. This is a matter related to personal freedom. Therefore, this court should order Kejriwal's immediate release.

HC grants interim stay on trial court’s bail order

The Delhi High Court on Friday (June 21) granted an interim stay on the trial court's order giving bail to Chief Minister Kejriwal in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam. The high court also issued notice to Kejriwal seeking his response on ED's plea challenging the trial court's June 20 order by which he was granted bail.

"Till the pronouncement of this order, the operation of the impugned order shall remain stayed," a vacation bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain said.

The court said it was reserving the order for 2-3 days as it wanted to go through the entire records.

(Report: Anamika Gaur)

